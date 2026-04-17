5 T-Mobile Perks At Costco That Put Money Back In Your Pocket
A Costco membership is good for buying bulk products and other items directly from the company's warehouse stores, but it also gives you access to additional deals with Costco partners. We've explored plenty of the Costco membership perks people should be using, but cardmembers still might not be aware that cellular provider T-Mobile offers Costco customers a few ways they can put some money back into their pocket.
These days, saving a few extra bucks can be pretty helpful, and the deals below can net you an assortment of savings and prepaid cards. Along with an offer for any Costco member that switches providers, T-Mobile also has some additional deals that can be rather valuable. These deals can involve a number of things you may already be planning to do, such as upgrading your current device. Though, there are a few things to know when upgrading a device with T-Mobile.
While not all offers can be combined with other promotions and discounts, know that T-Mobile has its own benefits that are worth mentioning briefly. For example, customers can get free Netflix and Hulu access through a qualifying Experience Beyond line, and those 55 and older can get two lines for $50 each (per month) through the Experience More plan. Then there are T-Mobile's Magenta Status perks, which see the cellular provider giving out free stuff every Tuesday along with some additional benefits. Knowing this, let's take a look at some of T-Mobile's Costco deals.
Receive $400 in prepaid cards for switching
If you've been thinking about switching carriers, you should know about this offer. For any Costco member that switches to T-Mobile and activates a new phone, the cellular provider is gifting customers a $150 Costco Digital Shop Card alongside a virtual $250 prepaid Visa card good for T-Mobile or Costco. Tantalizing as this offer may seem, be aware that there are some stipulations.
For starters, only people switching from select carriers qualify, though familiar names like Boost Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon appear on T-Mobile's approved list. Customers will also need to activate a new phone and sign up for T-Mobile's Experience Beyond plan in particular. The plan has its own share of perks, but qualifying lines will also need AutoPay set up. You'll also need to complete porting the device to the new line within 30 days of activation. Each card also has its own set of terms, though the big thing for both is that you can't have a canceled T-Mobile line from the past 90 days.
You'll receive the Digital Shop Card about 16 weeks after your transaction, and you can expect the prepaid Visa around 14 weeks after submitting your rebate. Considering a Shop Card can be a hack to shopping at Costco without a membership, it can make a terrific gift for someone who's not a member. Of course, keeping it for yourself is an option, too. Bear in mind that a digital card just means it arrives through your email or online, meaning you can still use the card at a physical Costco location.
Save big on a new phone
While T-Mobile's Experience Beyond plan can offer some benefits for Costco members, going with the Experience More plan can bring about its fair share of bonuses, including a free iPhone or significant savings on the Samsung Galaxy S26. Like many of the offers on this list, there are some stipulations for getting in on these deals. It's worth mentioning that these two specific offers are available elsewhere from T-Mobile. However, the possibility of other Costco offers make this one appealing.
With a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, A19 processor, and a 48 MP Dual Fusion camera, Costco members can get a 256 GB iPhone 17 from T-Mobile when they trade in an eligible device while having an Experience More plan. You'll still need to pay the tax on the pre-credit price, and it's essentially $830 off your bill over 24 months. You will also need to make sure that the cellular line receiving the promo is active, in good standing, and has AutoPay set up.
For the Samsung Galaxy S26, Costco members going through T-Mobile can save $800 on the device when adding a new line, even without a trade-in. Featuring a 50 MP wide camera with a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, 10 MP telephoto lens, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 6.3-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, getting the S26 can have the same rules as the iPhone. You'll receive $800 off your bill in 24 monthly bill credits, and the line must be in good standing, active, and have AutoPay enabled.
Get up to $325 back with T-Mobile Home Internet
While many of the perks for T-Mobile involve cellular plans (it's what the company specializes in, after all), Costco members can receive a virtual prepaid Visa card up to $300 alongside a $25 Costco Digital Shop Card by signing up for the T-Mobile 5G Home Internet "All-in" plan. It's the kind of offer that allows you not to second guess yourself when you're eyeballing the best new Costco electronics. However, just like everything else on this list, it pays to read the fine print.
On its own, T-Mobile's Home Internet offers its fair share of benefits, including advanced cyber security offerings, 24/7 tech support, as well as subscriptions for Hulu and Paramount+ Essential. Additionally, Costco members also get a 5-year pricing guarantee on their home internet plan. T-Mobile promises that its perks for the All-in plan can total $490 a year in benefits for customers, though there are some terms and conditions for getting the prepaid cards.
Like the cellular plans, you'll need to make sure your lines are active and in good standing to receive the prepaid Visa card. You'll need the new internet plan to be an Unlimited Home Internet line with AutoPay enabled. To receive the Visa, you'll also need to ensure you register within 30 days of activating the new qualified internet line. If you can meet all the terms, expect the Visa card within 14 weeks of your rebate submission, and the Costco card 16 weeks after the transaction.
Businesses get $150 for switching to an Experience More plan
Considering Costco can be a great place to buy items in bulk, being a business and having a membership already offers its own share of advantages. However, T-Mobile even has its own offer for those with a business, as the carrier is offering a $150 Costco Digital Shop Card for those that switch to an Experience plan for business. Be aware though that this deal is only available through a Costco warehouse, and you will need to buy a device and accept a finance agreement.
For a quick rundown of the Experience More plan for businesses, along with unlimited talk, text, and data, this plan also includes an unlimited hotspot that features 100 GB of high-speed data in the U.S. (with varying speeds in other countries). T-Mobile also offers Microsoft 365 through this plan, and things like Threat Protect and Scam Shield Premium can offer customers some additional security. Additionally, you'll be able to upgrade every two years.
Naturally there's some fine print you'll want to comb through if you're considering making the switch. You'll receive the Costco card about 16 weeks after completing the transaction, and you'll need AutoPay set up on the qualifying line. You also can't have any canceled lines from the past 90 days. Of course, if you accept the offer and receive the card, there are some Costco gadgets every home office should have that may be worth perusing.
More ways to get Digital Shop Cards as a member
For Costco members that activate a new device on a new line or purchase a new device through a finance agreement, T-Mobile will give Costco members a $75 Costco Digital Shop Card. Members will receive the card 16 weeks after a transaction, and there are some additional terms you'll need to agree to. You'll need to have qualifying credit while also having a qualifying line with AutoPay set up, and you'll need to reactivate any lines you have canceled in the past 90 days.
With a Costco membership, even going with a simple device upgrade can bring about some additional perks, as T-Mobile offers a $100 Digital Shop Card for upgrading your device. This offer has virtually the same terms as the above offer, meaning you'll need qualifying credit and a cellular line that's in good standing. If you're approved, you'll receive the card in about 16 weeks, as well.
Lastly, members can also get a $25 Digital Shop Card for purchasing a new watch or tablet while activating a new line. Like others on this list, you'll need qualifying credit alongside a mobile internet line with AutoPay set up. You also can't have any canceled lines from the past 90 days from when you try to claim the offer. Expect to receive the card in about 16 weeks. Of course, if you need help spending it, we know of some great Costco electronics to buy, and even a couple you can skip.