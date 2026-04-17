5 T-Mobile Perks At Costco That Put Money Back In Your Pocket

A Costco membership is good for buying bulk products and other items directly from the company's warehouse stores, but it also gives you access to additional deals with Costco partners. We've explored plenty of the Costco membership perks people should be using, but cardmembers still might not be aware that cellular provider T-Mobile offers Costco customers a few ways they can put some money back into their pocket.

These days, saving a few extra bucks can be pretty helpful, and the deals below can net you an assortment of savings and prepaid cards. Along with an offer for any Costco member that switches providers, T-Mobile also has some additional deals that can be rather valuable. These deals can involve a number of things you may already be planning to do, such as upgrading your current device. Though, there are a few things to know when upgrading a device with T-Mobile.

While not all offers can be combined with other promotions and discounts, know that T-Mobile has its own benefits that are worth mentioning briefly. For example, customers can get free Netflix and Hulu access through a qualifying Experience Beyond line, and those 55 and older can get two lines for $50 each (per month) through the Experience More plan. Then there are T-Mobile's Magenta Status perks, which see the cellular provider giving out free stuff every Tuesday along with some additional benefits. Knowing this, let's take a look at some of T-Mobile's Costco deals.