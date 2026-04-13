Micro Center's 5 Best Deals In April 2026

Spring is here, and we can't help but notice the tantalizing scent of deals in the air. Amazon's Big Spring Sale concluded at the end of March, but there are still plenty of offers available through Micro Center. Along with PCs and laptops that have significant discounts that can serve a variety of users, we also found some additional goodies with noticeable price drops. While the majority of these items come with their own warranties, remember that you can also purchase protection and support plans directly from Micro Center. The retailer also offers additional services for certain products, depending on their type. Be aware that some products may also have purchasing limits per household.

These Micro Center deals are in-store only, so you'll have to find a retail store near you to get in on many of these savings. Additionally, you may want to check out Micro Center's Membership program, which offers its fair share of perks for those looking for a curated machine from a professional. While you don't need a membership to shop at Micro Center, getting one has some additional perks customers may not know about.