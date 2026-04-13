Micro Center's 5 Best Deals In April 2026
Spring is here, and we can't help but notice the tantalizing scent of deals in the air. Amazon's Big Spring Sale concluded at the end of March, but there are still plenty of offers available through Micro Center. Along with PCs and laptops that have significant discounts that can serve a variety of users, we also found some additional goodies with noticeable price drops. While the majority of these items come with their own warranties, remember that you can also purchase protection and support plans directly from Micro Center. The retailer also offers additional services for certain products, depending on their type. Be aware that some products may also have purchasing limits per household.
These Micro Center deals are in-store only, so you'll have to find a retail store near you to get in on many of these savings. Additionally, you may want to check out Micro Center's Membership program, which offers its fair share of perks for those looking for a curated machine from a professional. While you don't need a membership to shop at Micro Center, getting one has some additional perks customers may not know about.
ASUS ROG Strix G16 16-inch Gaming Laptop
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 16-inch Gaming Laptop is available for $1,899.99, offering a $1,100 savings on this Windows 11 Home-powered laptop. There are a number of reasons users rank ASUS gaming laptops so highly, and this one offers several features that appeal to gamers, not the least of which is the included digital copy of "Resident Evil Requiem" with purchase.
Starting with an Intel Series 2 Core Ultra Processor that has a base CPU speed of 2.1GHz, which can be boosted to up to 5.4GHz, there are 24 cores, with eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. There's also a 13 TOPS Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Unit (NPU). For graphics, this machine includes a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti with 128GB of GDDR7 video memory. The 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula widescreen display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a maximum display brightness of 500 nits. You also get 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 2TB solid-state drive.
With a 4.4-star rating at Micro Center, customers appreciate this one for its power as a mobile gaming device. Customers praise its high specs and easy setup, as well as its performance and bright display. However, users say that the three internal fans can get loud, and at least one customer recommends using a stand to improve circulation. Nonetheless, this one's worth checking out just for the four-figure discount.
Inland Platinum 1TB Internal Solid Straight Drive
With a 4.8-star rating on Micro Center, the Inland Platinum 1TB Internal Solid State Drive is available for $149.99, a $350 savings off its typical listing price. Along with positive customer reviews and a significant price drop, Micro Center also offers some additional services for this drive, including hard drive cloning and installation. Additionally, the company behind this drive says it's a good drive for gamers.
Featuring a SATA 3.0 6.0GB/s interface, this SSD boasts up to 500 MB/s read and 450 MB/s write speeds. It's compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux and includes built-in 3D NAND flash memory that promises to protect the drive from data loss if it experiences a bump or fall. Additionally, this drive includes a 4-year limited warranty for both parts and labor.
Looking at what Micro Center customers have to say about the device, users appreciate the Inland Platinum for its speed, stress-free installation, and overall solid price. Many found it to be a nice upgrade for a machine with an older drive, though some users wish it came with the necessary cables. If you're seeing signs that your SSD is about to fail, you may want to consider this one while it's on sale. Just be mindful of the two-per-household limit on this item.
Geekom A6 Mini PC
We've already taken a look at why mini PCs may become the new norm, and we had some nice words to say about the Geekom A6 Mini PC, which is currently available at Micro Center for $599.99, shaving $80 off the typical listing price. Sporting Windows 11 Pro, this also includes a 3-year parts-and-labor warranty from the manufacturer.
Along with support for 4K monitors, this mini PC features an integrated AMD Radeon 680M with shared video memory for graphics, an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with a base CPU of 3.2 GHz and 12 graphics cores at 2200 MHz. It includes two 16GB DDR5-4800 sticks totaling 32GB and supports up to 64GB of RAM. There's also an included 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD.
Paying compliments to its small size, customers also appreciate the device's number of ports, which includes two USB-A and two USB-C on the back, two USB-A on the front, and two HDMI ports. Users found it to be a fast, quiet PC, and praised its multitasking capabilities, though one customer noted the device's onboard graphics may be lacking. Another customer also reports issues with customer support for anyone who didn't buy the machine directly from the company.
Samsung Odyssey G9 1440p 49-inch Curved Screen Monitor
Micro Center is knocking $400 off the usual listing price for the Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Curved Screen Monitor, bringing its price down to $899.99. This 1440p ultra-wide curved display supports Picture-by-Picture, which imitates a dual-monitor setup, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, which helps with screen stuttering and input latency.
This 49-inch 1000R screen curvature display features a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio, and also supports a 240Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ gaming. Along with a DisplayPort connection, there are two USB 2.1 ports and a headphone port. Additional features include an Eye Saver Mode that reduces blue light and screen flickering and Adaptive Picture, which adjusts the brightness automatically based on the detected surrounding light.
Giving it high marks for color accuracy and curvature, Micro Center customers give this display 4.4 stars for its response times while gaming and even find the ultra-wide screen is a good replacement for dual monitors for work. On the other hand, users also report that the ports on the back of the display can be hard to access, and one customer reported dead pixels on the display. However, it's worth noting that Samsung has addressed each of these comments.
Dell 27 EC27250 27-inch All-in-One Desktop Computer
The Dell 27 EC27250 27-inch All-in-One Desktop Computer, which boasts a 4.8-star rating, is available for $999.99 at Micro Center, a $500 discount off the usual listing price. This compact unit runs Windows 11 Home Edition, features a 27-inch Full HD WVA display, and supports a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It also includes a 100Hz refresh rate backed by integrated Intel Graphics with shared video memory.
This Dell-produced machine features an Intel Core 7 150U 1.2 GHz processor that can be turbo boosted up to 5.4 GHz and includes 10 cores. This includes two 1.8 GHz performance cores that can be boosted to 5.4 GHz, as well as eight 1.2 GHz efficiency cores that can be boosted to 4 GHz. Two 8GB sticks of DDR5-5200 RAM take up the device's two memory slots, though it supports up to 32GB of memory. For storage, it ships with a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.
The computer also includes a wireless keyboard and mouse, as well as a 30-day trial of McAfee Live. There's also a 1-year limited warranty for parts and labor through Dell. Micro Center customers appreciate this one for its efficiency, while one user praises it for how easy it was to transfer data from their old machine. However, one customer reported issues pairing the included peripherals via Bluetooth.
How we determined these Micro Center products
Several factors came into play while curating this list of Micro Center products. For starters, we only consider products that hold a 4-star rating or higher based on actual customer reviews. The final price point was a large determining factor for this list. We also aimed for a variety of products that can appeal to users. A good deal can be hard to beat, but one that's backed by real-world experience is always beneficial, as well. Quality still matters, even when you're saving money.