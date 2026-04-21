5 Common Android Phone Myths That Were Never True

You might have heard that Android phones are virus-ridden machines and that they have inferior security to iPhones. While that might have been true in the early days of Android, it certainly isn't true anymore. One reason for this misconception is that Android offers more flexibility than Apple. That's because sideloading was part of Android's culture, while Apple only allowed it a few years ago to comply with Europe's Digital Markets Act in specific regions. But despite Apple's rollback, sideloading still has heavy restrictions. One of the cited reasons Apple doesn't allow sideloading is user safety. Sideloading means apps are acquired outside the official app store and aren't properly vetted, which could lead users to download malware.

While sideloading on Android can introduce a point of vulnerability, it's not as bad as you think. Firstly, it's a choice, and no one has to do it to gain the full Android experience. You can just download apps officially and safely using the Google Play Store. It offers many third-party apps that are properly vetted — there are over 2 million apps available — making it very difficult for malware to sneak past. Moreover, security on Android is also multi-layered, meaning there are app-level and system-level protections that ensure that if one layer is breached, the other can defend against the threat. Ironically, the open-source nature of Android also makes it easier to identify where vulnerabilities may lie and the best ways to patch them, as anyone can review the code. Hence, saying Android phones are less secure is simply not true.