10 Lowe's Gadgets Under $50 Users Say Are Worth Buying
You can find an array of gadgets and devices at Lowe's, and some are better than others. When you're shopping for gadgets actually worth buying on a budget, it's important to be careful about which items you get, since they might not do everything you need. It can be tricky to know if what you're about to get is worth paying for. It helps when you know another customer appreciates a gadget and what their experience was.
We've gone through the Lowe's website to track down 10 worthwhile gadgets that other users believe are worthwhile purchases. All of these items are under $50 for anyone on a strict budget. We'll go into more detail about the methodology of these products and why we picked them at the end. Here is our list of 10 Lowe's gadgets under $50 that other users say are worth buying.
Non-contact voltage tester pen
Whenever you work on any small project around your home involving outlets or wiring, checking the area voltage is always a good idea to help protect yourself. A simple tool you can add to your kit is this non-contact voltage tester pen made by Klein Tools. It's a simple electronic pen that you put up against the side of a wire, and the LED lights on the side display the current voltage, or lack of, on any wires you touch with it. It's capable of testing a 50 to 1,000 VAC power operating range. The testing pen is quick and simple for displaying whether a wire is still active by lighting up red and making an audible sound. The only thing you can't use these on is tamper-resistant outlets, such as Cat Nos NCVT-2P or NCVT-3P. It's available at Lowe's for $19.98, where it has a 4.8-star rating from customers.
Customers who have picked it up recommend it for its effectiveness on outlets and for the low price. Other reviews highlight its portability, noting that it can easily slip into a pocket without getting lost.
LED rechargeable headlamp
A flashlight is a solid tool to bring with you in the dark, but it can be problematic if you want to keep both hands free. A good compromise is to use a headlamp; Kobalt's 850-lumen LED rechargeable headlamp has a 4.5-star rating at Lowe's and is available for $25.98. The rechargeable headlamp comes with six light modes and can offer up to 1,000 lumens in Turbo mode if you need to see a massive area in front of you. It's also water-resistant, so you can use it outside or in damp areas. You'll be able to keep track of how much longer the headlamp will last with the built-in LED indicator showing battery power. It includes three AAA rechargeable batteries and a USB charging cable.
Customers who have purchased this Kobalt LED Headlamp recommend it for its brightness, the comfortable band you can adjust to fit your head, and the large battery you can recharge. Several reviews also highlight that the various brightness modes let you adjust for any situation, rather than having to grab a different light. If the Kobalt doesn't suit your needs, there are plenty of well-ranked flashlights available on Amazon.
Cube Tracker
It's easy to lose track of a toolbox, luggage bag, or even your keychain, especially when you're in a hurry. For those who spend too much time searching for these crucial items, a device like the Cube Tracker would be a good way to ensure you can always quickly find them. The Cube Tracker is a small tag that you can attach to the side of a luggage zipper, on your keychain, or on anything you want to never lose. The tracker syncs with an application on your smartphone, which you use to find it quickly. The devices have a range of roughly 100 feet, so don't expect to use this for every situation. For $24.95 at Lowe's, it's a reasonable product for keeping track of small belongings. Customers highly recommend it, as it has a 4.9-star rating.
The reviews highlight how this device comes at a great price and makes searching for keys a stress-free proposition. You can use it to quickly locate them without worrying about it or putting too much effort into a search. Several customers also praise the Cube Tracker application for being user-friendly and easy to navigate. The Cube Tracker is similar to the Apple AirTag, and like it, there are certain things you should never track with it.
HydraOrbit Waterproof Speaker
A Bluetooth speaker is a great device to add to your home if you're looking to enjoy the outdoors or want to listen to music while you work outside. When you're planning to make regular visits to the pool or a beach, Lowe's customers recommend the Altec HydraOrbit Portable Speaker, available for $44.99, with a 4.7-star rating. You can expect to use it for up to 10 hours, putting it up to 100 feet away from the device it's connected to. It's waterproof, meaning you can place it next to your pool or take it with you in the shower. It's also snow, dirt, and sand-resistant for outdoor usage. It comes with a carrying strap, allowing you to attach it to your backpack if you want to go hiking, or place it on the side of a beach umbrella.
Customers who have picked it up praise its compact size, durability, and ease of syncing with any device. Despite the smaller size some customers expected, the sound quality has been reported as reliable, making it suitable to use both inside a home and outside.
Metabo HPT 2-in 18-Gauge Straight Brad Nailer
When you're set on tidying up the last bits of a project and want to apply some trim work, the Metabo HPT 2-in-18-Gauge Pneumatic Straight Brad Nailer is a worthwhile choice to grab. It's a brad nailer that uses 5/8 to 2-in 18-gauge fasteners, great for a variety of woodworking projects or finishing up a carpentry job. It weighs 2.2 pounds. There's a depth adjustment setting that gives a wide range of freedom to carefully apply these nails and fasteners to multiple unique projects. There's also a reload indicator on the side, giving you a clear indication of when you need to pause and get more. You can get this one at Lowe's for $49, where it has earned a 4.6-star rating from users.
Customers who have used the Metabo Straight Brad Nailer believe it's a good tool that's available at a good price. They appreciate how easy it is to carry around and how smooth it is to use, even for those who are brand new to this type of tool. Several reviews highlight that they were able to use it to nail plywood and paneling to a wall without issue, with the built-in no-mar tip preventing dents on the project.
MistAire Humidifier
For anyone who struggles to maintain enough moisture in their room, a humidifier is a helpful device to add to the home. The Pure Enrichment MistAire Tabletop Humidifier is able to run it for up to 25 hours and cover over 250 square feet, ideal for a living room or a bedroom. It comes with a 1.7-liter tank and two speeds. The nozzle at the top shoots the mist into the air, releasing it in 360 degrees, and it also comes with an optional nightlight. You can get it at Lowe's for $39.99, where it has a 4.8-star rating from user reviews.
Customers recommend it for how small and efficient it is, ideal to add anywhere to a room without taking up too much space. The size also makes it relatively quiet, but it still produces a good amount of mist that covers a medium-sized room. Many also appreciate how it comes with filters and a cleaning brush, allowing you to keep up with the basic maintenance. We highly recommend reading the manual, as humidifiers could cause a house fire during a hot summer.
Govee Smart LED Light Pack
Smart LED lights are a good addition to any lamp or light in your home for changing the mood to suit you, no matter what it is. You can get the Govee Wi-Fi Smart LED lights four-pack for $32.99, which has a 4.7-star rating from customers. The Govee lights sync with your smartphone, where you can control color, overall brightness, and even set them to a music mode that adjusts brightness to the beat of your favorite music platform. The lights come in a wide range of colors, giving you up to 16 million combinations. You can also hook them up to your Alexa or Google Assistant application, and use your voice to control them from any location in your home without a smartphone.
The reviews highlight how easy these lightbulbs are to use and set up. The application is straightforward to download and begin using after installing any of these lights. Many appreciate the customization these lights offer and how quickly you can experiment before reverting to your previous favorite settings. Customers also say how fast these lightbulbs respond to your changes, and it only takes a few seconds for the lights to reflect your new settings.
Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Having a coffee machine in your home, at the ready, to fill a thermos before you head out the door is always a good investment. If you're searching for one that doesn't use K-cups, you can get the Hamilton Beach Single-Serve Coffee Maker at Lowe's, where it has a 4.7-star rating from customers, for $39.95. You fill up the water reservoir in the container, place your coffee grinds into the mesh brewing container, and hit start. It's a coffee maker that can fill a 7-inch travel mug, a standard 8 oz. cup of coffee, or up to 14 oz if you want to use a larger cup. After you're done, dump out the coffee grinds and repeat the process. The machine's mesh container is all you need, meaning you don't have to buy additional filters. The only thing you have to do is provide the coffee grinds and the water.
The reviews highlight how much they enjoy this straightforward coffee machine, which can make the exact amount of coffee they need without making a full pot. Many who use it recommend it for smaller homes or offices that only want to make one cup at a time. If you're someone who's always drinking coffee, there are other tech accessories you need to get to change your coffee drinking game.
Rice Robot Cooker
Cooking appliances are effective ways to speed up how you cook in a kitchen, and the Rice Robot Cooker makes it simple to make rice without having to think about it too much. It can make up to 4 cups of rice simply by having you add your water and rice, then let it sit until it clicks. It'll be ready within a short time, and you won't have to do anything else, unless you want to add to the rice throughout the process. The device also automatically shuts off when it's done, preventing the rice from overheating or burning if you have to step away and can't get to it immediately. Once it's done, you can clean out the cooker and place it in your dishwasher for a quick wash. You can also use it to make pasta, oatmeal, grits, quinoa, barley, and much more. You can get this gadget from Lowe's for $39.99, where it has a 4.8-star rating from customers.
The reviews highlight the Rice Robot Cooker as a great device due to the quality of the item for the price they paid for it. It cooks rice exceptionally well, is easy to clean, and the non-stick interior makes it easy to get the rice out without wasting it.
Ring Video Doorbell
Being able to answer your door from any location or monitor who's knocking at the front is a good way to protect your home. You can catch everything that's happening or see who's there to pay you a visit with the Ring Video Doorbell. It comes with 1080p HD video so you can see who's standing there, and a two-way talk microphone and speaker so you can speak with the individual. The doorbell syncs with your phone, sending you a notification when someone appears there, allowing you to answer it from any location. If someone appears in the dark, the video has night vision that lets you catch everything. You can get this device from Lowe's for $49.99, where it has a 4.5-star rating from customers. For those willing to pay the subscription fees, it also records all videos and sets you up with alerts for what's happening if you ever miss a notification.
Customers appreciate how quick and easy it is to put the Ring Doorbell together themselves. After it's up, they highlight the high-quality video that appears on their smartphones whenever they use it, and appreciate how easy and effective it is to speak with someone at their door from their phone. Many appreciate the ability to answer their door or check that they don't lose packages while they're away from home using the doorbell's video feature. We recommend getting one of these, even if you don't like smart home gadgets.
Methodology
For our list, we went through all Lowe's departments to find the best gadgets available for under $50. We wanted these gadgets not only to be useful for special projects around the house, but also to be entertaining or relaxing.
We examined customer reviews to find the best items reviewers highly recommended and thought others should pick up from Lowe's. We looked for customer reviews that provided first-hand experience with select items, detailing the quality of these products, how effective they were at performing their specific tasks, and how helpful they were to customers, especially given the lower price. Any items we added to our list also had to have at least a 4.5-star rating.