Avoid These 5 Mistakes When Setting Up A New Phone

When setting up a new phone, people usually rush through everything, including security-related settings. Since smartphones today store more sensitive data than ever, whether it's passwords to online accounts, banking details, or photos, it's important to ensure total privacy and security. In most cases, your smartphone's built-in security features, like Google Play Protect, password or biometric protection, and location tracking, do the job. When these are set up, it's unlikely that anyone will be able to access data on the smartphone, and this even increases your chances of finding it when your phone is stolen.

You may also want to supplement the built-in features with third-party apps like a VPN or an antivirus suite. For instance, if you install apps from outside the Play Store on Android, an antivirus can help protect your phone. And if your device is ever infected, it will help find and remove the malware. A VPN, on the other hand, protects your privacy by masking your identity on the web.

Apart from that, Android and iOS devices come with other built-in security features, like Find Hub on Android or Find My on iOS. You should take the time to review features like these when setting up a new phone, even if you never used them on your old device. Lastly, if there are any pending software updates, install them right away. This will not only protect your device but also bring all the latest features to it. Skipping updates is one of the things you should never do on your smartphone.