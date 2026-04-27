Cheaper Wireless Alternatives To Apple's MagSafe Charger In 2026

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No matter how long you've owned Apple products, it doesn't take much time to realize that the company's accessories can get pricey. Looking at something like Apple's own MagSafe Charger — which charges your device wirelessly with a secure magnetic connection — you know you're getting a quality product since it's from an official source, but there are several third-party alternatives that offer the same features or more for considerably less money.

Though some may feel that wireless charging isn't worth it for them, it may be the price of official Apple products holding them back. That's why we wanted to take a look at some good MagSafe alternatives that are actually worth the cost. While searching, there were some criteria we felt we needed to hit. Along with each product costing noticeably less money than a typical Apple MagSafe charger, we wanted to ensure that everything in the list below offers at least a similar experience or potentially better.

But you don't want to make one of those common mistakes new iPhone owners make, so before pulling the trigger on any of these items, you'll want to ensure they fit your needs. So check if your iPhone or AirPods support MagSafe charging first, but most iPhones past the iPhone 12 series are likely to be just fine. With that being said, have a look at the offerings below to see if any of them have you thinking twice about going the Apple route.