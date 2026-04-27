Cheaper Wireless Alternatives To Apple's MagSafe Charger In 2026
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No matter how long you've owned Apple products, it doesn't take much time to realize that the company's accessories can get pricey. Looking at something like Apple's own MagSafe Charger — which charges your device wirelessly with a secure magnetic connection — you know you're getting a quality product since it's from an official source, but there are several third-party alternatives that offer the same features or more for considerably less money.
Though some may feel that wireless charging isn't worth it for them, it may be the price of official Apple products holding them back. That's why we wanted to take a look at some good MagSafe alternatives that are actually worth the cost. While searching, there were some criteria we felt we needed to hit. Along with each product costing noticeably less money than a typical Apple MagSafe charger, we wanted to ensure that everything in the list below offers at least a similar experience or potentially better.
But you don't want to make one of those common mistakes new iPhone owners make, so before pulling the trigger on any of these items, you'll want to ensure they fit your needs. So check if your iPhone or AirPods support MagSafe charging first, but most iPhones past the iPhone 12 series are likely to be just fine. With that being said, have a look at the offerings below to see if any of them have you thinking twice about going the Apple route.
Tndaji 15 W Magnetic Wireless Charger 2-pack
With a typical listing price of $19.99 (check for discounts), the Tndaji 15 W Magnetic Wireless Charger two-pack offers 15 watts of magnetic wireless charging. While this is less than the 25-watt Qi2 and Qi charging that some Apple MagSafe Chargers may offer, the price and availability in a two-pack can justify the speeds. There are some more features that help this product stand out from its Apple counterpart, but know that you need your own 15 W or 20 W wall adapter, with 10 W being the minimum. Nonetheless, the product still promises to bring an iPhone 15 to a 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.
Along with being sold as a pair, a unique thing about this Amazon's Choice charging pad is that it includes a USB-A to USB-C adapter to give you options for the two 3-foot charging cables that come in the box. With magnetic capabilities similar to Apple's offerings, the company does remind customers that their iPhone case should be MagSafe-compatible as well. This charger also includes indicator lights that show when an iPhone is charging normally, as well as lights for standby mode and foreign object detection.
Holding a 4.3-star rating with over 8,000 reviews on Amazon, this magnetic charger also includes a chip that checks for overheating, short circuiting, over-voltage, over-charging, and over-current signals. There are also honeycomb cooling vents for dissipating heat. Amazon customers give this charger points for its functionality and value, and it can be worth checking out considering the iPhone 16 has faster wireless charging speeds than wired.
Ouotoo 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe
While the $27.99 price for the Ouotoo 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe is only a bit less than the price of a basic Apple MagSafe Charger, it includes the ability to simultaneously charge AirPods and an Apple Watch as well. Check for deals on this one, but there are some fun color options, including black, Rose Red, purple, blue, white, and pink. It can be good for cable consolidation, as it relies on a single 20 W charging block and USB-C cable, both included.
Along with some LED lights that add a bit of pizzazz while you charge your device, the Ouotoo Charging Station is composed of ABS materials that the company promises increase stability and charging times while reducing operational temperatures. You can attach your compatible iPhone to the charging stand and have it charging in less than a second, and there are options to hold it either vertically or horizontally. You then place your compatible Apple Watch behind the iPhone, whereas compatible AirPods sit on the bottom of the charging station.
Coming with a 3-year limited warranty from the manufacturer, you also get security monitoring features to protect the batteries within your devices, including over-current and over-voltage protections. Maintaining a 4.7-star rating with over 5,000 reviews on Amazon, customers give this one points for its durability, value, and charging speeds. Considering this one is good for multiple devices at once, you may also want to take a look at some features every AirPods user should know by now.
Enyneo MagSafe iPhone Charger Stand
Apple's standard, official MagSafe charger has its benefits, but the thing to remember is that it typically lays your devices flat. That isn't necessarily a problem, but the Enyneo MagSafe iPhone Charger Stand for $9.99 costs significantly less than the Apple charger and keeps your iPhone upright. So long as heat is dissipating properly while charging, the orientation of the phone is merely a matter of preference, though the Enyneo does also charge an iPhone in portrait or landscape.
Holding a 4.4-star rating with over 700 reviews on Amazon, customers like this one for its magnetic connection, charging speeds, and design. In addition to working with compatible iPhones, the Enyneo also supports rubber, plastic, and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) cases that are up to 5 mm thick. Featuring FCC-certified security protections, including an auto-sleep feature that engages when your device is completely charged, the charger also features a thermo-diffusion alloy to keep surface temperatures lower.
Additionally, it's worth mentioning that the company also offers a 2-pack of these stands on Amazon for $19.99. While the 2-pack is only available in black, the single charger is also available in a white option that mirrors the classic Apple accessory look. Along with the charging stand, you also receive a 1.5-meter nylon-braided USB-A to USB-C cable.
Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad with Kickstand
Available for $20.99, the Amazon's Choice: Overall Pick Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad with Kickstand is making our list for combining a few of the elements in devices we've already explored. Be aware, however, this price doesn't come with a power supply by default — instead, there's a separate $25.49 option if you want a wall adapter, but be sure to check for periodic deals. What makes this one stand out from other MagSafe chargers is that it includes a kickstand on the underside of the charging pad, giving users the option to have their device lay flat or upright.
Featuring Qi2 compatibility, the Belkin charging pad offers up to 15 W of wireless charging, and it also supports Samsung devices alongside MagSafe-compatible cases that are up to 3 mm in thickness. When attaching your MagSafe-compatible device to the magnetic stand, you'll hear a clicking sound to tell you you're good to go. Along with some Belkin SmartProtect safety features, including over-voltage protection, overload protection, and more, it also comes with a 6.6-foot tethered USB-C cable.
We're no strangers to Belkin as a brand, and we even had nice things to say about the company's 3-in-1 charging station while we explored some MagSafe gadgets you'll use every day. Holding a 4.2-star rating with over 1,000 reviews on Amazon, customers give this charging pad points for its heat management, charging speeds, and kickstand. Just be aware that since it is a 15 W charging pad, it's not going to be as fast as some of Apple's offerings, but it is about half the cost.
Jsaux 15 W MagSafe Wireless Charger
With a price of $15.99, the JSaux 15 W MagSafe Wireless Charger can have periodic deals and comes in a variety of color options, including blue, black, clear-black, and white. If you don't mind paying extra, there's also a blue option that includes a stand and USB-C charging brick. Like the Tndaji we took a look at earlier, this charger has a USB cable that includes an adaptor for switching between USB-A and USB-C, though the adaptor is actually attached to the cable. Given the price, it can be a cool accessory to charge your iPhone 17 Pro.
Offering 15 W of MagSafe charging, this Amazon's Choice item features a magnet that the company claims automatically positions the device being charged onto the magnetic puck. Concerning the charging puck, it's 0.23 inches thick, composed of metal, and has a sensing distance of 3 mm, making it okay to use with cases. If you use a case, the company does recommend going with one that is MagSafe-compatible, and it also recommends using an 18 W or 20 W charging brick.
Along with an integrated 4.9-foot cable and an included adapter, the Jsaux charging pad also sports overheat protection that the company promises keeps the device within safe operating temperatures. Holding a 4.4-star rating on Amazon with over 11,000 reviews, users appreciate this charger for its reliability and versatility, finding it to be an overall value for the money. This one is worth checking out if you're looking for an alternative to the official Apple MagSafe Charger.