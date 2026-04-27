4 Costco Gadgets Under $200 Users Say Are Worth Buying

Looking to give your yard care a bit of a smart upgrade? The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is a solid option that retails at only $200 on Costco. It seamlessly replaces your existing sprinkler controller and allows you to control everything with the company's official app. The main highlight of the Rachio 3 system is the internet connectivity, which allows it to fetch the weather data for your location and adjust the sprinklers to avoid overwatering or wasting water on days when there is a forecast for sufficient rain to keep your yard watered. You can also set it up to skip any heavy wind or snow days.

Like any other smart device, you can control it from anywhere and tweak the sprinklers as needed. You can also create a smart schedule and custom watering plans as per the specific needs of your yard. Plus, there is support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Thanks to these helpful features, the Rachio 3 system is widely liked by Costco buyers, who have rated it 4.7, praising its seamless functionality and easy installation. That said, there are some complaints about failures after power outages and slow Rachio customer service.