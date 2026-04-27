4 Costco Gadgets Under $200 Users Say Are Worth Buying
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There are several reasons to buy your electronics from Costco. While this warehouse club doesn't have the same impressive selection as Amazon or Best Buy, it makes up for it with discounts, extended warranties, longer return periods, and other membership perks. It's also known for cheap TVs, many of which are often exclusive to Costco, and in a world reeling with rising computer component prices, its pre-built PCs are beating DIY prices.
More importantly, it's a great place to find tech across all price segments, and we have already covered some of Costco's best gadgets under $100. Today, we are focusing on some of the most useful gadgets that you can find under $200. We picked these gadgets after scouring the warehouse club's electronics catalog for best-rated gadgets that carry a price tag between $100 and $200. Our recommendations cater to a wide range of buyers and can come in handy for pretty much any type of user.
SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD 1TB
The SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD is an excellent storage drive to pick up from Costco, as it's not only widely loved by the warehouse giant's shoppers but also by experts. It has a solid average rating of 4.5 on Costco, which is selling its 1TB version at $150. Although this price is significantly higher due to SSD prices skyrocketing, Costco is still selling it cheaper than the likes of Amazon and Best Buy. It can be a great companion drive for your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other computing devices.
Although SanDisk's offering isn't the most durable, it can handle drops from as high as 3 feet and is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance. There is also a built-in carabiner loop to secure it and a USB-C port for connecting it to different devices. Buyers are generally happy with the SanDisk Extreme Go. However, there are some complaints about the drives dying after a few months or arriving dead. Fortunately, you get a five-year warranty to deal with any issues.
Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) 128 GB
Although the Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) is over three years old now, its relatively powerful hardware and clean software continue to make a good media streamer choice in 2026. Costco is selling its 128 GB variant, which features both Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet support, for only $140 – $10 cheaper than most other major retailers. The Apple TV is powered by an A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor powering the iPhone 13 series and the iPhone 14, giving it sufficient power to handle your 4K HDR streams, casual games through Apple Arcade, and more.
Speaking of HDR, the Apple TV 4K supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, allowing you to enjoy HDR content from your favorite sources, provided your TV supports the same. There is also support for Dolby Atmos. Costco buyers have given the streamer an impressive rating of 4.7, with folks appreciating its features and ease of use, with only notable complaints about Costco's order handling. The Apple streamer has also received solid reviews from experts. However, it's considered expensive and suitable primarily for Apple households. That said, if you're concerned about spying by your smart TV or media streamer, the Apple TV 4K is probably the best option in that regard.
Acer Nitro Edo ED320QR monitor
If you are looking for a budget monitor for under $200, Costco is offering the 32-inch Acer Nitro Edo monitor with full-HD resolution at just $190. It has a curved VA-type panel with a 1500R radius, which results in a more immersive experience when you are watching movies or playing games. Speaking of games, the monitor is primarily targeted at gamers and features a 165Hz refresh rate and supports AMD FreeSync Premium for a tear-free and responsive gaming experience. It also has HDR10 support to enjoy high dynamic range content.
In terms of the port selection, you get a single DisplayPort 1.2 port and two HDMI 1.4 ports. Unfortunately, you don't get any USB ports or features like KVM functionality, which isn't surprising given the monitor's price tag. Keep in mind, the monitor is limited to 250 nits brightness, which isn't a lot, but it can cover the complete sRGB color space. It has also garnered solid reviews from Costco shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.5. Buyers like the large screen real estate and its value for money, but are not a fan of its lack of adjustment, barring tilt, and inability to connect external speakers or headphones.
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller
Looking to give your yard care a bit of a smart upgrade? The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is a solid option that retails at only $200 on Costco. It seamlessly replaces your existing sprinkler controller and allows you to control everything with the company's official app. The main highlight of the Rachio 3 system is the internet connectivity, which allows it to fetch the weather data for your location and adjust the sprinklers to avoid overwatering or wasting water on days when there is a forecast for sufficient rain to keep your yard watered. You can also set it up to skip any heavy wind or snow days.
Like any other smart device, you can control it from anywhere and tweak the sprinklers as needed. You can also create a smart schedule and custom watering plans as per the specific needs of your yard. Plus, there is support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Thanks to these helpful features, the Rachio 3 system is widely liked by Costco buyers, who have rated it 4.7, praising its seamless functionality and easy installation. That said, there are some complaints about failures after power outages and slow Rachio customer service.
How we selected these Costco gadgets
While selecting the best-rated gadgets on Costco, we focused on devices that are priced under $200 and have received a rating of at least 4.5 and belong to different categories to cater to a wide range of use cases. Our recommendations have also received largely positive feedback from buyers outside of Costco or trusted experts. More importantly, we chose gadgets that are either typically sold at a discount or around the same price at Costco compared to other shopping websites.