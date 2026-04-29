Your Android Camera Can Do More Than Just Take Photos And Videos

Whenever you want to measure your heart rate — maybe to check how intense your exercise was or just to monitor your overall health — you'd normally rely on a smartwatch or count it manually. But what if you don't own any Apple or Android smartwatches and you feel like your manual measurement isn't too accurate? Well, there's actually another handy tool you can use to get your heart rate, and it's one thing you always have on your person: your Android camera.

Yes, your Android phone, specifically its camera, can read your heart rate with the help of an app aptly named Instant Heart Rate. The app is trusted and used by the University of California, San Francisco and Stanford Medicine, and it has been on the Play Store for over 15 years. How it works is simple: open the app and rest your index finger over the main rear camera lens. After ten seconds or so, you'll then get your heart rate in BPM, a PPG graph, and a training zone chart showing what zone (Rest, Warm Up, Fat Burn, Cardio, Extreme, and Max) your heart rate falls into. The results page also includes options to add a tag and note to your result for easy reference later. From here, your heart rate is saved in the Insights tab, where you can see all your measurements in the past day, week, month, or year.

Unfortunately, Instant Heart Rate isn't free. You do get five free measurements when you sign up, but once that's consumed, you'd need to subscribe to a Premium account.