7 Reasons Why Mobile Hotspots Might Not Be As Reliable As You Think

Every smartphone (or at least every model we know of) has the ability to share its mobile internet connection with other devices over Wi-Fi. It's usually called a mobile hotspot, also referred to as tethering, and it can be accomplished using a cable or a Bluetooth connection. This is, to say the least, incredibly convenient. If you've ever had to put up with terrible hotel Wi-Fi or struggled to get a connection at a coffee shop, having access to your own private mobile broadband is a revelation. It also neatly solves the privacy and security issues of public Wi-Fi. In fact, we'd go as far as saying you should never use hotel Wi-Fi. Complimentary or not!

Since mobile internet works so well, you might be tempted to wonder why you need to pay for home broadband. Why not just use your mobile hotspot for your home internet? You're not the first person to come up with this idea, but there are a few very good reasons why mobile internet might not be reliable enough to use as your primary internet service.