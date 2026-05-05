5 Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Bedroom
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In an ideal setting, your bedroom is a domicile meant to be an escape from the horrors of the external world. After a long day, a quiet resting place can be perfect for recharging your energy, and a key ingredient in an inviting space is the right gadgets. We like to scour the internet for cool, interesting, or useful accessories, which is how we wound up with this perfect list of bedroom items that you can have for less than $50.
Though many of these items focus on changing a room's appearance, every item on this list serves multiple functions. Some may be useful in an emergency, whereas others can simply provide a bit of entertainment. From making your room a little brighter to options that provide you ports for charging devices, we tried to include a little something for anybody looking to upgrade their dwelling.
Considering a bedroom is where you spend most of your time, it can be nice to accessorize it in a way that suits you best. You never know what you may find digging through the internet's deal bin that is Amazon, as the site even has enough for sale that you can build your own retro arcade at home.
Rossex 4-in-1 LED Emergency Lights
Available for $28.90, the Amazon's Choice Rossex 4-in-1 LED Emergency Lights are built for emergency use situations. While we're taking a look at the three-pack so that you can use these with multiple bedrooms, be aware that you can get a single one for about $10, and they also come in packs of six with a price to match. If you're looking for color options, the flashlights are also available in black with a white button, though this may impact price.
What makes these flashlights particularly useful is their power-failure feature, which automatically turns them on during a power outage, so long as they're plugged in. Featuring a plug-and-play design, they charge via a wall outlet and include a foldable plug that retracts into the device when not charging. The flashlights can also double as nightlights or lamps. They run on a lithium-ion battery and promise six hours of battery life while still delivering 50 lumens of white light.
Since the lights are for emergency use, this product may also be a useful gadget for seniors, or even a children's room. Looking at what customers have to say about this item, users find it useful during a power outage, with many praising the Rossex lights for their versatility. Though some praise the device's functionality, other users have complained about its ability to work as a nightlight.
Airromi HEPA Air Purifier for Bedroom
The Airromi HEPA Air Purifier for Bedroom typically retails on Amazon for $29.99, but users may be able to take advantage of frequent deals on the site. Built to eliminate pet odors from a room, this purifier comes in a variety of colors for accenting your space, including beige, blue, white, black, and more. In addition to filtering odors, exhaust, and other particles with a three-stage filtration system, this air filter also includes multi-color room lighting.
With a 4.6-star rating and over 715 reviews on Amazon, users give this purifier high marks for its low noise and overall efficiency. Considering the Airromi comes with a HEPA air purifier that the company promises collects 99.97% of airborne particles, the reviews may not be too surprising. Good for rooms between 549 and 7000 square feet, the Airromi features 360-degree air intake and includes an essential oil diffuser for dispersing fragrances.
Though 92% of customers rate this one 4-stars or higher, some customers report being displeased that this unit will require replacement filters at some point, with one customer reporting they needed to replace the filter within a month. Nonetheless, several customers still rate this one highly for its efficiency. Though it offers lighting options, its ability to purify air makes it an Amazon gadget that can solve everyday problems.
Wilit Bedside Lamp with Alarm Clock and Wireless Charger
Maintaining a 4.3-star rating with over 4,040 reviews, the Wilit Bedside Lamp with Alarm Clock and Wireless Charger typically goes for $44.99, though there are periodic deals. Available in either a round or square wood-grain design, this lamp includes a wireless charging station that supports Qi charging for any smartphone. Of course, along with an illuminating lamp and wireless charging for smartphones, there are a few more goodies packed into this gadget, as well.
Featuring three levels of lamp brightness, users can adjust it via the touch sensor built directly into the lamp's arm. Users can also adjust the brightness of the clock's display using the device's snooze button. A cool feature of this lamp is its wake-up light, which turns on 10 minutes before the set alarm, though this can be disabled.
Of course, you may also want to consider cheap Amazon gadgets that embrace warm home lighting if you're curious about alternatives. However, looking at Amazon reviews, users give this lamp points for its easy setup and 3-in-1 capabilities. While users compliment the lamp's three different brightness settings and modern design, some customers report issues with the wireless charging feature. Many users also praise the touch controls.
Hodans Northern Galaxy Light Aurora Projector
With customers on Amazon appreciating this item for its soothing lighting and overall value, the Amazon's Choice Hodans Northern Galaxy Light Aurora Projector for $41.99 offers a variety of constellation lighting effects and can frequently go on sale. Along with several lighting patterns, an included speaker adds a few extra capabilities, though no word on whether the lighting effects will reveal the mysterious cosmic butterfly that may explain how our planet formed.
With four main colors (red, green, blue, and white), this projector features a dual-lens design with three modes and can create 33 lighting effects and 16 Northern Lights effects. Along with a variety of celestial lighting options, there are also brightness adjustments and four levels of adjustable flow speed. Additionally, this device can also generate white noise, with users having access to eight natural sounds, including ocean waves and campfire sounds. However, Bluetooth support lets users pair a compatible device to stream their own music, and the lightning can move to the rhythm of their songs.
While users can control many features directly on the device, there's also an included remote for wireless control. However, some customers report issues with the remote. Nonetheless, users give this one 4.5 stars based on 9,325 reviews, 86% of which are 4-stars or higher. Given that many users find the device relaxing, it may be worth adding to your bedroom.
Fenmzee Bedside Table Lamps with USB Charging
Available in a two-pack for $39.99, Prime users may be able to save some additional cash on the Amazon's Choice Fenmzee Bedside Table Lamps with USB Charging. Additionally, there are a multitude of base colors for the lamps, including black, beige, cream & coffee, and more (prices vary). What's cool about this set of lamps is that, in addition to providing three different color temperatures, it also includes two USB ports and two 120V outlets for plugging in accessories.
Along with two two-prong AC outlets, there are also USB-A and USB-C ports, and the lamps can use all of them simultaneously. The outlets work even when the lamp is off, and the lamp includes space for smartphone charging blocks. As for the lighting itself, users can switch between 3000K warm white, 4000K neutral white, and 5000K cool white, which the company says are good for relaxation, video calls, and focusing on tasks, respectively.
Additionally, pen and phone holders are built in, allowing a device to be positioned for easy viewing while it's docked. On Amazon, the device maintains a 4.6-star rating with over 1,025 reviews. Users appreciate the included ports and find the overall setup of these lamps convenient. However, some do have complaints about the USB charging speeds.
How we chose these bedroom gadgets
Along with ensuring that each item on this list is available for less than $50, we also wanted to explore gadgets that may serve multiple purposes. Whether it's just for entertainment or something useful during an emergency, each item on this list can serve more than one function. Along with price being a considerable factor, we also looked at what actual customers had to say about a product. Based on hundreds if not thousands of reviews, with our eyes locked on products that are rated 4-stars or higher. Additionally, products with Amazon's Choice seal-of-approval received strong consideration, as the retailer itself finds them highly rated and well-priced.