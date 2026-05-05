5 Gadgets Under $50 To Upgrade Your Bedroom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In an ideal setting, your bedroom is a domicile meant to be an escape from the horrors of the external world. After a long day, a quiet resting place can be perfect for recharging your energy, and a key ingredient in an inviting space is the right gadgets. We like to scour the internet for cool, interesting, or useful accessories, which is how we wound up with this perfect list of bedroom items that you can have for less than $50.

Though many of these items focus on changing a room's appearance, every item on this list serves multiple functions. Some may be useful in an emergency, whereas others can simply provide a bit of entertainment. From making your room a little brighter to options that provide you ports for charging devices, we tried to include a little something for anybody looking to upgrade their dwelling.

Considering a bedroom is where you spend most of your time, it can be nice to accessorize it in a way that suits you best. You never know what you may find digging through the internet's deal bin that is Amazon, as the site even has enough for sale that you can build your own retro arcade at home.