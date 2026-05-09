Avoid These 11 Mistakes When Setting Up Your New TV

Once you take your TV out of its big cardboard box and mount it, you might be compelled to throw all the packaging out to save on space. However, there's a case to be made for storing the original box and inserts your TV came with, especially if it's a particularly large unit.

Should you ever decide to move, you'll need a safe and secure way to transport your TV to your new space. Larger televisions can be particularly tricky to safeguard during the moving process; holding onto the box ensures your device will have a contained, padded, and durable home when the time comes to move it. Not to mention keeping the box on hand will likely boost the resale value of your TV, should you ever choose to sell it.

If you really have no choice, you could buy additional supplies to pack your TV securely once you need to pack it up for transport. But if you can help it, you're better off avoiding the additional expense. So, if you've got an attic, basement, or dedicated storage space available at home — or if you happen to have a separate storage unit — don't think twice about stashing your TV box there.