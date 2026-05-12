9 Reasons Firefox Is Better (And Worse) Than Google Chrome

When it comes to modern browsers, Chrome is the undisputed king, with Firefox falling to a distant fourth in the rankings. To make matters worse, other popular browsers like Edge and Opera also use the open-source Chromium engine, making Google's lead even bigger. Firefox's proprietary engine is one of the last holdouts in the browser space, but it has a fleetingly small user base compared to Chrome.

Despite this, there are still plenty of reasons why Firefox is better than Chrome for some users. Its unique software stack and privacy-focused development make it a great alternative for users who want to protect their data from prying eyes. Surprisingly, it even has a few incredibly useful basic features that aren't found in Chrome.

That said, there are still areas where Chrome clearly pulls ahead. With the backing of a massive company like Google, there are good reasons why it's taken over the browser market. Here's a breakdown of what Firefox does better than Chrome, and vice versa, to help you pick the right browser for your needs.