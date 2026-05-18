5 Cool Credit Card-Shaped Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Wallet
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Consumer gadgets have become so embedded in our daily routines that even when you're away from home, you need to carry them with you. Without them, it can become particularly inconvenient to do even the most basic tasks. There are gadgets to help you remember where you parked your car or keep track of your to-do list. But bringing these essential gadgets with you anywhere is usually a struggle because of their size and weight. Sure, you can now find sleek minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket, but what if you want to go even smaller? There's actually a host of tech that's as small as a credit card.
You can easily hold such devices in the palm of your hand and store them safely in your wallet. They're specifically designed to be used on the go, so they're built to be lightweight too. If you're on the hunt for credit card-size gadgets, here are five devices you can order online.
Bilious USB Flash Drive
You never know when you need to transfer files on the go, so it's a good idea to carry around an external storage drive. Portable SSDs are typically the go-to option, but they're too bulky to fit in just your wallet. You could go with SD cards, but then that usually means having to bring with you a separate USB adapter. As an alternative, check out the Bilious USB Flash Drive instead, available for $22.
It's a flash drive that comes in the shape of a credit card. The entire device measures 3.42 by 2.16 inches and is only 0.09 inches thick. Just like a credit card, you can slip it into your wallet with no problem. The Bilious USB Flash Drive has a capacity of 64GB, capable of storing 336 minutes of 1080p videos, over 53,000 12MP photos, or almost 21,000 songs. If you need other capacities, it's also available in a 256GB unit.
To stay true to its credit card shape, the flash drive uses a foldable USB connector that folds inwards, so it isn't awkwardly sticking out when not in use. Despite being slim, the device is still designed to be waterproof, shock-proof, X-ray-proof, and temperature-proof. It should work with Windows, Linux, and macOS devices at a maximum transfer speed of 480 Mbps, thanks to its USB 2.0 interface. Feel free to plug the flash drive into TVs, audio devices, or even your car.
Ugreen FineTrack Slim Wallet Tracker Card
If you've lost your wallet more times than you can count, then you've probably thought about putting a tracker inside. However, regular trackers like the Apple AirTag and Tile Tracker are often too chunky for a wallet. Instead, you need a slimmer model like the Ugreen FineTrack Slim Wallet Tracker Card, measuring just 0.07 inches thick. This wallet tracker card is Apple MFi-certified, meaning it's an Apple-approved accessory and works with Apple products, including iPhones and iPads running at least iOS/iPadOS 14.5 and Mac computers updated to at least macOS 12.5. You can't pair it with Android phones, though.
It will show up in Apple's Find My app, where you'll also get the usual Find My features, such as left behind notifications, item sharing with up to five individuals, and map navigation when an item is lost. To locate the card, open Find My and go to Directions to see the map. If you're within Bluetooth distance of 33 to 66 feet, you can use Find My to make it beep too. It outputs a 75 to 80 dB alarm, loud enough to be heard within close range.
The Ugreen FineTrack Slim Wallet Tracker Card is rechargeable, but it can run for as long as a year on a single charge. If your wallet is too full to insert another card, there's a built-in hole for a lanyard, so you can convert it to a bag tag instead. Don't worry about exposing it to the elements since it's rated at IP68, which means it's completely safe from dust and can even be immersed in water.
Arduboy FX-C
No matter how portable gaming handheld consoles are, they still take up quite a bit of space in your bag. It makes you want to wish there's a handheld you can fit in your wallet instead. One actually exists, and it's called Arduboy FX-C. First introduced as a Kickstarter project over a decade ago, the Arduboy FX-C is probably the most lightweight way to play games on the go. It's only the size of a credit card, thanks to its ultra-thin circuit board, with a thickness of 0.2 inches.
While tiny, the Arduboy FX-C is still a pretty capable handheld. It's an 8-bit game system based on Arduino and running on the same processor as the Arduino Micro and Leonardo boards. It comes with six tactile buttons and a black-and-white 128x64 1-bit OLED screen, all complemented with a retro look. It's built to be durable too. The front material is polycarbonate, while the back is stamped aluminum.
Right out of the box, you can start playing one of the 300 included games on the Arduboy. They aren't the AAA titles you'll find on modern handhelds, though. Instead, they're made by open-source developers. You can also code your own 8-bit game using the Arduboy, if you're not a fan of any of the preloaded ones. You'll find some handy tutorials on how to do so in the Arduboy community. Power-wise, the Arduboy runs on a rechargeable Li-Po battery with 180 mAh capacity. It can last for at least eight hours, and once it needs charging, just plug it into any USB-C charger.
Clutch Pro Portable Charger
Modern smartphones might be equipped with bigger and better batteries, but there are still instances when you'll need to top up your device while you're away from a wall outlet. Unfortunately, most power banks are a pain to lug around since they're quite heavy. If you prefer a more hassle-free way to charge your phone on the go, consider Clutch Pro Portable Charger, one of the cheaper power banks on Amazon.
It's a 5,000 mAh power bank, enough to fully charge your phone once. Unlike other 5,000 mAh power banks, though, Clutch Pro is slimmer. It's slightly bigger than a credit card at 3.86 by 2.65 inches and 0.32 inches thick. It's also lighter, weighing just 3.7oz. The power bank is still pretty compact to carry in your wallet if you don't mind a bit of thickness, but feel free to toss it in your pocket or bag too.
In terms of charging speed, Clutch Pro can charge an iPhone 16 from empty to full in about 1.5 hours. The power bank itself, on the other hand, needs roughly two hours to fully charge. You can check its charge level by looking at the light indicators up front. For convenience, there's a USB-C cable built into the power bank, so you won't have to keep a separate charging wire in your wallet. Thanks to its magnets and MagSafe compatibility, you can even attach the power bank to the back of your phone while you're charging it. If your phone or case doesn't have a strong magnet, a magnetic ring is included in the box.
Xteink X3
Reading on the go means having to rely on your phone because carrying around a tablet-like e-reader isn't exactly the definition of convenience. Thankfully, there's now a much smaller alternative in the form of the Xteink X3. This tiny e-reader is a touch larger than a credit card, measuring 3.86 by 2.52 inches with a thickness of 0.2 inches and a weight of 58 grams.
It features a small 3.7-inch e-ink screen with a resolution of 250+ PPI. However, unlike a Kindle, it isn't a touchscreen. Instead, you need to navigate and turn pages using the physical buttons at the bottom of the screen or on the side of the device. If that doesn't appeal to you, the Xteink X3 is also equipped with a gyroscope that allows you to shake the device to turn the page. When it comes to power, the e-reader has a 650 mAh battery that takes an hour or two to fully charge. You charge it via the magnetic pogo pin included in the box, and you can use it for up to two weeks if you read for about an hour everyday.
As for storage, the e-reader doesn't have a memory built in. It requires at least a 16 GB microSD card, which you can remove and swap out for cards up to 512 GB. This removable card makes it easy to transfer new books and images from your PC, especially since you don't have a store for directly downloading titles like on a Kindle. The e-reader supports EPUB and TXT documents, along with JPG and BMP image files. Conveniently, the Xteink X3 has a magnetic design, so you can attach it to the back of your phone for easier reading on the go.