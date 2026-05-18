5 Cool Credit Card-Shaped Gadgets That Can Fit In Your Wallet

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Consumer gadgets have become so embedded in our daily routines that even when you're away from home, you need to carry them with you. Without them, it can become particularly inconvenient to do even the most basic tasks. There are gadgets to help you remember where you parked your car or keep track of your to-do list. But bringing these essential gadgets with you anywhere is usually a struggle because of their size and weight. Sure, you can now find sleek minimalist gadgets that can fit in your pocket, but what if you want to go even smaller? There's actually a host of tech that's as small as a credit card.

You can easily hold such devices in the palm of your hand and store them safely in your wallet. They're specifically designed to be used on the go, so they're built to be lightweight too. If you're on the hunt for credit card-size gadgets, here are five devices you can order online.