Never Do These 5 Things On Your PlayStation 5

Your PlayStation 5 console gets very hot and needs proper airflow to function. Placing it in an enclosed space, like on a shelf in a cabinet, can impede that airflow. Generally, you should treat your PS5 like a computer: you wouldn't want to put your desktop and all its components in a tightly sealed box like an open-faced shelf, or the heat won't dissipate properly. If you're limited on space, make sure the console has at least 10 cm (3.9 inches) of clearance in the back to allow for airflow. If you must use a shelf to store the unit, remove the back of the cabinet if possible so the space can be sufficiently ventilated.

You will also need to be mindful of dust, ensuring there isn't any in the vicinity and that the system is not sitting on any cloth or being covered. Parking your PlayStation 5 in a place you can't easily reach is also not advised, since you will still want to monitor the vents for any dust buildup. And of course, to be on the safe side, you should try to clean your console every 3 to 6 months. If you have pets or it is in a place that gathers more dust, like the floor, you will want to do a routine monthly cleaning to avoid unnecessary overheating.