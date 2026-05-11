macOS 27 To Address Mac Users' Biggest Problem With Tahoe
In less than a month, Apple will unveil macOS 27 at the WWDC 2026 keynote. This upcoming software update already has one big change confirmed: It will no longer support Intel Macs, so macOS Tahoe is the end of the line for the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 Mac Pro, and early 2020 MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac.
Apple has been pushing users with Intel Macs to migrate to Apple Silicon Macs, but it has continued to offer them major software updates for six years. With macOS Tahoe, for example, the company gave them a taste of what the future of Macs will look like thanks to the new Liquid Glass design. However, the continued development of this design will now be reserved for Apple Silicon Macs, as it seems one of macOS 27's most notable improvements will be fixing Liquid Glass.
Introduced at the WWDC 2025 keynote, Liquid Glass split the community, as some people praised its fresh new look while others complained about readability and accessibility. While Apple has improved the Liquid Glass experience for iPhone users, there are still some significant issues on macOS.
macOS 27 will focus on Liquid Glass improvements
According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple will work on "shadows and transparency quirks" in macOS 27. This will hopefully have a positive impact on readability system-wide. One of the obvious issues for Liquid Glass in macOS Tahoe occurs when someone mentions you on iMessage and you're using Apple's Sky background.
Apple has long been known for sweating the small stuff, but this is an embarrassing oversight. Besides that, there are several other bugs and issues throughout the system that need to be fixed. Previously, Gurman said that Apple would focus more heavily on improving the experience of using its upcoming software versions rather than adding a bunch of new features.
Gurman has repeatedly suggested that the 2026 software updates will mirror 2009's Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which revolved around performance gains and refinement. It seems Apple is finally getting serious about delivering a more fluid experience on Mac, which could improve battery life, eliminate crashes, and fix UI inconsistencies.
Apple Intelligence will be key for macOS 27
In addition to the Liquid Glass fixes, Apple Intelligence will play a big role in macOS 27. The platform, which has been somewhat neglected after a chaotic launch in 2024, should expand substantially this year. These upgrades will be possible due in part to Apple's partnership with Google, as a Gemini model will power a new version of Siri.
Beyond that, Mark Gurman says Apple is testing an AI-powered Safari. One of the browser's standout features will be the ability to automatically organize tabs in different groups, and it should also come to iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. Other rumored Apple Intelligence features, per MacRumors, include Visual Intelligence improvements, like the ability to scan a food nutrition label or scan printed phone numbers or addresses to add them to Contacts.
MacRumors also reports that Apple Wallet might get a feature already available on Google Wallet, which is the ability to create custom digital passes using event tickets, gym memberships, and gift cards. Apple will give us our first look at macOS 27,iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and more updates on June 8, 2026 — the first day of this year's WWDC.