macOS 27 To Address Mac Users' Biggest Problem With Tahoe

In less than a month, Apple will unveil macOS 27 at the WWDC 2026 keynote. This upcoming software update already has one big change confirmed: It will no longer support Intel Macs, so macOS Tahoe is the end of the line for the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2019 Mac Pro, and early 2020 MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac.

Apple has been pushing users with Intel Macs to migrate to Apple Silicon Macs, but it has continued to offer them major software updates for six years. With macOS Tahoe, for example, the company gave them a taste of what the future of Macs will look like thanks to the new Liquid Glass design. However, the continued development of this design will now be reserved for Apple Silicon Macs, as it seems one of macOS 27's most notable improvements will be fixing Liquid Glass.

Introduced at the WWDC 2025 keynote, Liquid Glass split the community, as some people praised its fresh new look while others complained about readability and accessibility. While Apple has improved the Liquid Glass experience for iPhone users, there are still some significant issues on macOS.