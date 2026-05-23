7 Underrated OLED TVs That Can Compete With LG

It's no secret that OLED TVs are still an expensive business. For a decently sized panel, you'd be spending at least a thousand dollars, and that's not affordable. That's exactly the problem the Hisense A85N aims to solve. Sure, you cannot buy it in the States, though a U.S. launch is on the way, but in the UK, it's often available for £749 (55-inch version), and that's a sweet deal. For the money, you get a 55-inch OLED panel that's identical to the expensive LG C4.

Out of the box, the A85N's settings aren't dialed in, with motion smoothing set to the maximum. But with a bit of tweaking, the Telegraph's review described the A85N's picture quality as really good, noting that it doesn't crush details in shadows and that colors look extremely vibrant. Still, it's important to set expectations that the A85N won't leave you in awe of its colors like an LG, as Hisense doesn't use quantum dots to improve brightness. You also won't get the high-end AI upscaling features. That being said, the 1,000 nits of peak brightness and the fact that it supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ, unlike Samsung and Sony, more than make up for it.

Like all Hisense TVs, the A85N runs on the VIDAA OS. We wouldn't describe it as the most feature-packed, yet it's still excellent, because it's simple. It removes the confusing menus and buried settings like on the Fire TV, and supports all streaming apps. There's some good news for gamers, too. The 120Hz refresh rate is plenty for most consoles, and the A85N supports both FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. You might want to get some external speakers for gaming, though, as reviews say the 10W speakers on the back just don't have enough punch for anything except dialogue.