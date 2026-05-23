9 Hidden Tips And Tricks Every Samsung Galaxy Buds Owner Should Know About

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Anyone who's ever bought a Galaxy device before knows there are plenty of features only Samsung devices have, and that's just as true of Samsung Galaxy Buds. The brand has been releasing wireless audio products for many years, like the Gear IconX from 2016 and the current Galaxy Buds series launched in 2019. A big draw is their range of extra features.

The current generation, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, was released in early 2026 as the latest iteration to bring Samsung's tech smarts to your ears. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro brought plenty of new features and tools, but they continue the most important draw to these earbuds: their plentiful hidden features and tools they offer to owners.

If you currently own a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, whether it's the newest version or the originals (or anything in between), you've probably used quite a few of its neat tools — but there are likely more that you've yet to discover. These include some important tips and tricks that can help you make the most of your buds.