10 Of The Best Gadgets On Amazon For Dog Lovers
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No matter their size, breed, or age, dogs are every bit a part of our family. As much as technology has improved our daily lives with gadgets that can solve everyday problems, so too can different kinds of devices do the same for our furry friends.
We want our dogs to be happy, healthy, and safe, and attaining these goals is more possible than ever with the help of the gadgets that we've included in this roundup. Among them are a GPS tracker that also monitors their vitals, a livestreaming camera that lets you give treats while you're away, and a grooming kit that sucks up all the fur.
For this roundup, we've gathered a total of 10 gadgets, all of which can make life with dogs more convenient, enjoyable, and memorable. All of these products are available on Amazon, where they have received solid average scores after at least 1,000 reviews from shoppers. We've also highlighted comments from the platform's shoppers and from professional reviews to further support their selection for this list.
Cheerble Wicked Ball Air dog toy
Are your dogs always losing interest in the toys that you buy for them? The Cheerble Wicked Ball Air might be the solution for this problem at just $44.99 on Amazon. On the outside, it looks like a normal ball, but inside is a device that makes it move on its own. It has three modes that you can cycle through with the press of a button, as demonstrated by The Review, and you can choose the one that matches your dog's play style. Once the built-in battery runs out, you can easily recharge it through a USB-C cable. It takes 50 minutes to recharge and provides up to 3.5 hours of playtime.
According to shoppers on Amazon, where the Cheerble Wicked Ball Air has an average score of 4.0 stars after more than 2,100 reviews, the toy has a durable outer shell that doesn't easily get destroyed. Customers have given the ball to breeds of all sizes, from Yorkshire Terriers to German Shepherds, and they say it's been great for keeping them occupied, especially for high-energy dogs.
Blazin LED dog collar
You can never be too safe with your dogs when you regularly take them out for nighttime walks. You can make sure that they always stay visible with the Blazin LED dog collar, which is available on Amazon with prices that start at $18.99. The accessory comes in a variety of colors and features individual bulbs that provide nearly 360 degrees of bright light for visibility up to 1,000 feet. Dog Gear Review confirmed this, even when the collar is partially covered by the dog's fur.
This LED dog collar features three light modes, namely solid, fast blink, and slow blink. It has an eight-hour battery life, though some Amazon shoppers said that it can last much longer, and it can be recharged via a micro-USB cord. Customers also mentioned that the accessory is very durable, and since it's waterproof, you won't have to worry about it being damaged if there's sudden rain or your dog jumps into a puddle. These have contributed to the gadget's impressive score of 4.6 stars on the retailer's website, following almost 19,600 reviews.
Tractive XL smart dog GPS tracker
Dog owners have been using Bluetooth trackers with collars to be able to monitor the location of their pets if they get lost. The Tractive tracker, however, is consciously designed for dogs. The XL version, available for $69 on Amazon, where it has an average rating of 4.2 stars after more than 5,000 reviews, is made for dogs weighing more than 50 pounds, and it's waterproof and durable. The device securely attaches to collars, and it has a battery life of up to 1 month, as confirmed by Amazon shoppers.
The Tractive XL app is user-friendly, as reviewed by the World Animal Foundation, and it's packed with features such as live location updates every few seconds, monitoring of vital signs like heart and respiratory rates, and instant alerts if your dog leaves the safe zones you set up. The gadget requires a subscription that costs $5 per month, and World Animal Foundation said that you should think of it as an investment to ensure your pet's safety. Amazon customers have peace of mind with this device, even those with dogs who are known escape artists.
Petlibro Capsule Dog Fountain
Your dogs should always have access to clean drinking water, and the Petlibro Capsule Dog Fountain makes sure of this for several days with its 8-liter tank. It has a clear reservoir so you can check if it needs refilling, and if it does, you just have to pour water directly into its serving tray. The water stays clean longer than in a regular bowl because the whirlpool circulation sends food bits and fur through its five layers of filtration before returning the water to the drinking area.
Petlibro recommends weekly cleaning of the dog fountain and replacing the filters every two weeks for a one-pet household, both of which are easy to do, according to Amazon customers. The gadget also has an anti-splash shield and a buffer ring to reduce the mess that some dogs leave behind when drinking water, and Pocket-Lint said that these features are effective. This Petlibro dog fountain costs $49.99 on Amazon, and the replacement filters are an additional expense, but you'll feel the total cost is worth it when you see your dog drinking clean water more often, according to both Pocket-Lint and Amazon shoppers.
Furbo 360 Dog Camera
If there are times when you need to leave your dogs at home, such as when you go to work or head out for an errand, you can check in on them by installing security cameras with livestream capabilities. The Furbo 360 Dog Camera, however, has pet-specific features such as the Treat Toss mechanism, which launches dog treats via the Furbo app, and a barking sensor that detects when your pets bark and sends notifications to your smartphone.
This Furbo camera is easy to set up, according to shoppers on Amazon, where it's available for $164. Customers have also praised the device for its clear picture quality at 1080p resolution, which is part of why it has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 6,000 ratings. Some of them also recommended signing up for the Furbo Nanny subscription at $9.99 per month, which unlocks a variety of helpful features, including video history and abnormal behavior alerts. Sara Ondrako, a certified dog behavior professional, noted in her review that the new model of the device has silicone parts inside instead of plastic ones to reduce the risk of jamming during treat dispersion. She also mentioned that the Furbo app has articles that dog owners should read to learn more about caring for their pets.
Mighty Paw Smart Bell 2.0
Most dog owners expect an accident indoors every once in a while, but the Mighty Paw Smart Bell 2.0 may help reduce how often that happens. Instead of your dogs scratching at your door, which could cause some damage, you can train them to press on this electronic doorbell to signal that they want to go out to do their business. You can get this gadget with one activator for $29.99 or two activators for $39.99 from Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.4 stars after more than 10,300 reviews.
Setting up this smart bell system is simple, as described by Amazon customers. Just plug in the base unit anywhere in your home, and mount the activator near your door using its adhesive strip. This means you won't have to drill holes for this gadget, as pointed out by Top Dog Tips, which also said that even small dog breeds won't have trouble pressing the button to ring the bell. There are four volume levels and 38 tone types to choose from, which you can select through the buttons on the side of the base unit. The sound is loud and clear, according to Amazon shoppers, who added that it may take some time to train your dog to use it, but it's worth it as a very helpful potty training tool.
FluentPet Get Started Kit communication buttons
If you want to teach your dogs to communicate beyond just telling you that they need to go out to do their business, you may want to give the FluentPet Get Started Kit a try. You've probably seen videos of dogs having conversations with their owners, and you can do the same with these recordable buttons. There are six of them in this starter kit, along with three HexTile mats, for $74.99 on Amazon. One of the platform's customers called these gadgets "life-changing," especially if you're willing to spend time training your dogs on how to use them.
You can easily record words for each button using your voice, as demonstrated by the YouTube channel for Flambo The Dog, and it's simple to attach them to the HexTiles. You'll be able to arrange the buttons on the HexTiles by category, and the kit includes a step-by-step video and other resources to teach your dogs to use these devices. Amazon shoppers love the volume of the communication buttons and their solid quality, which is enough for this product to earn an average rating of 4.2 stars, based on nearly 2,900 reviews.
WOPET F07 automatic feeder
To make sure that your dogs always eat on time, you should have an automatic feeder like the WOPET F07, which is rated 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 5,700 reviews. Through its companion app, you can program the gadget to dispense meals at specific times of the day and set the portion size. The app also sends alerts if the food in the feeder is running low and if there is an issue in dispensing the meal, which makes it even more helpful, according to a review by Shibley Smiles.
This WOPET automatic feeder can hold as much as 6 liters of dry food, and according to shoppers on Amazon, the lid is tight, so you don't have to worry about your dogs getting their meals the wrong way. The gadget will also allow you to record a 10-second voice message that will play whenever it's time for your dogs to eat, calling them to the automatic feeder. Customers who purchased the device on Amazon, where it's available for $79.99, also mentioned that the backup battery power is a welcome feature to make sure that your dogs won't miss their meals when there's a power outage while you're not at home.
Oneisall LM2 grooming vacuum
For families who are thinking about grooming their dogs on their own, the Oneisall LM2 will provide you with everything that you need. For $99.99 on Amazon, where it has an average score of 4.6 stars following more than 13,000 reviews, you'll get a gadget that combines grooming tools and a vacuum. Customers said that it's very helpful that the device sucks your dog's fur while you shave or brush, reducing the pet hair that ends up on your clothes and furniture.
This Oneisall grooming vacuum comes with a rechargeable clipper, which The Gadgeteer described as the "workhorse of the whole kit" in its review of the gadget, along with a paw trimmer, a nail grinder, a grooming brush, and a deshedding tool. They can be used on their own or attached to the vacuum so that you won't leave a mess. You also get a crevice tool and a brush tool, if you want to use the gadget as a regular vacuum to pick up other kinds of particles. Amazon shoppers also mentioned that the vacuum is relatively quiet, so it doesn't stress out or scare their dogs.
Eufy C10 robot vacuum
If your dog is a heavy shedder, you're going to need help in keeping your floors fur-free. The Eufy C10 is a budget-friendly robot vacuum that's recommended for this purpose by Vacuum Wars, which said in its review of the device that it's very effective in picking up pet hair. Amazon shoppers are also impressed by how easily it gets under furniture with its 2.85-inch height, and its ability to clean up to the edges with its Corner Rover arm that extends to the walls.
You can get the Eufy C10 for $479.99 on Amazon, and according to Vacuum Wars, you'll get incredible value from this device thanks to its auto-empty docking station, which can hold up to 60 days of waste before you need to replace the dust bag. Customers who purchased the robot vacuum said it's quick to set up right out of the box, and its mapping capabilities are fast and accurate, making it easier to control where it cleans and which areas it avoids through the Eufy app.
How we chose these gadgets on Amazon for dog lovers
All the devices that we've featured in this roundup are available on Amazon for accessibility. They've also proven themselves to the shoppers on the platform, as they have an average score of 4.0 stars with a minimum of 1,000 ratings.
In addition to their positive ratings on Amazon's website, we're confident that these gadgets for dog lovers are worth buying because we analyzed reviews from customers, as well as from reputable websites and channels. We combined these insights with the features that make these products perfect for dogs and their owners, so that we can show why we included them in this article.