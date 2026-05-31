5 Costco Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles, Gadgets, And Gift Card Deals Worth Buying
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Costco might as well be your one-stop shop for savings. Sure, you will end up spending a ton on groceries, but that is an up-front cost that will help you save money compared to rival retailers like Walmart. You will also save money if you take advantage of and track Costco's tech deals, especially when they include popular game consoles such as the Nintendo Switch 2.
In the spirit of fairness, many people don't associate Costco with video games; when shoppers need deals on electronics, they go to Costco for new and discounted electronics, like OLED TVs and robotic vacuums. That's mostly because Costco doesn't have the biggest video game catalog, and many warehouses don't keep inventory on hand. But when you can find it, the prices for gaming gear at Costco generally put other retailers to shame. Costco maintains a small selection of games that are cheaper than those of its rivals, and it also sells bundles that, while initially expensive, end up saving gamers in the long run.
Nintendo Switch 2 Console Bundle
Let's start with the most obvious bundle you can purchase: The console itself. The Nintendo Switch 2's price is scheduled to increase later this year, so you might as well maximize your savings before you have to spend more.
If you are looking to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2, Costco is selling a bundle for $519.99. It isn't the standard bundle that includes a console and a copy of a game (gone are the days when the Switch 2 came bundled with "Pokémon Legends: Z-A"), but it might provide superior savings. Costco's bundle includes a 256 GB microSD card and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which includes the Expansion Pack (which gives you access to a wider selection of retro titles). If bought piecemeal through, say, the official Nintendo Store, the total would come to $559.97. That's almost $40 in savings from Costco, $10 shy of the subscription's cost. This bundle is almost a "buy two get one free" deal.
For the most part, buyers recommend this bundle. After all, the Switch 2 is an excellent console, but purchasers also praise the savings. Plus, if you are a die-hard Costco customer, you can use the reward points to buy a game at the store. However, some people have reported trouble redeeming the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and the warranty they received for the console isn't up to par with warranties from similar stores. Still, as a general rule, many Costco electronics include a 90-day return window, so if anything goes wrong with your Switch 2, you can bring it back to the store.
PowerA Perpheral Bundle
While the Nintendo Switch 2 is a major upgrade over the original, it is far from a perfect console. The Joy-Cons are more comfortable for larger hands, but they still aren't the best controllers for extended playtimes. And if you bring the console on a trip without a protective sleeve, you are asking for trouble. Thankfully, Costco has an inexpensive solution for both issues.
The cheapest Switch 2 item Costco sells — bundles or otherwise — is its Switch 2 PowerA bundle. For only $19.97, this bundle includes a PowerA Slim Case and Advantage Wired Controller. The case is a durable protective sleeve that can store the console and up to 10 game cartridges, and since it's thin, it can slip into most bags during transport. Meanwhile, the controller is just that: a controller. Normally, buying each item together would cost $59.98, so purchasing them through Costco is like buying the case and getting a free controller.
Many people who bought the bundle at Costco believe it was a great deal due to the Slim Case's quality. As for the controller, it's hit-or-miss among customers. The controller is decent enough, including Hall Effect thumbsticks, something that even the more expensive Switch 2 Pro Controller lacks. However, Costco's bundled controller is wired and lacks many basic Switch 2 controller features, including gyroscope controls and amiibo support. If you don't sit too far away from the console and don't use games that require these functions, the controller might be right for you. If not, the bundle probably isn't worth the savings.
Gift Card Bundle
Gift cards make for great presents. Sure, you aren't buying a physical item, but the recipient can spend the money at their leisure. This comes in handy during sales, as participants can buy more with one gift card. But Costco lets you stretch your money even further.
Currently, Costco is selling two bundle packs of Nintendo Switch gift cards: One for $89.99 and another for $179.99. Yes, that's a ton of money up front, but both bundles provide four cards' worth of Nintendo eShop cash: the former includes four $25 cards, and the latter includes four $50 cards. While you could buy these cards and give them to several recipients, what if you hoarded them all for yourself? You'd basically spend $90 for $100 worth of games and $180 for $200 worth of games. And, unlike the discontinued Game Voucher program, you could use this money on any titles on the eShop, not just a limited library of eligible games.
Reviews of these game card bundles are almost universally positive — a relative rarity in the store. Most users obviously praise the cards for providing more eShop cash than you spend on them, which is usually all you need in a deal. However, some buyers have complained that the codes they received had already been redeemed, while others couldn't redeem them or never received the codes in the first place. Definitely something to watch out for, but if you buy the card bundles, you stand to save plenty of money on digital game purchases — doubly so now that Nintendo is changing the pricing model to reduce the cost of digital Switch 2 games.
Lexar PLAY PRO 1 TB microSDXC Express Card
Unless you buy numerous cartridges (Game-Key Cards don't count), you need plenty of storage space for your game collection. Unfortunately, you can't just slot your old Switch's card in; you need a microSD Express card. Not only do you need to purchase a new accessory, but microSD Express cards are expensive because they have faster read/write speeds. But Costco helps ease the burden off your wallet. Sort of.
One of the few microSD cards available at Costco is the Lexar PLAY PRO 1 TB microSDXC Express Card. While this memory card can be used in most devices that require a microSD card, the Lexar PLAY PRO 1TB is intended for the Switch 2 due to its fast read and write speeds. The retailer sells the card online for $179.99, which sounds like a lot until you shop around. You can buy the microSD from retailers such as Amazon and B&H Photo Video, but these stores list it at $349.99. That's double what Costco charges.
While few people have reviewed the Lexar PLAY PRO 1TB, buyers unanimously agree that it's a steal (comparatively speaking) at Costco. Yes, the card is ridiculously expensive, but it's even more ridiculously expensive-er everywhere else. Furthermore, reviews on other sites praise the microSD card for helping games boot up faster. Some people might think 1TB for Switch games is overkill, but that's only $30 more than the 512GB version at most retailers. Better to have extra space you will never use than spend $150 on a second storage card.
Physical and Digital Video Games
Possibly cheating a bit with this entry, but we have to mention that Costco sells several Switch 2 games, including physical and digital copies. And some shoppers might find these deals too good to pass up.
Currently, the majority of physical Switch 2 games available through Costco are being sold for $62.99. These include standout titles such as "Pokémon Pokopia" (it's technically a Game-Key Card rather than a game cartridge), "Donkey Kong Bananza," and "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." These prices are much more affordable than their standard $70 price tags — a point of contention among many audiences. Still, these games have received almost universal praise from critics and gamers alike and are worth a purchase, Costco-fueled discount or no.
While Costco doesn't sell many digital Switch 2 games, the chain also provides worthwhile discounts. For instance, the digital version of "Donkey Kong Bananza" is also $62.99. However, two titles give better discounts than most: "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" and "Mario Kart World." These games are normally priced at $79.99, but Costco sells them for $69.99. Yes, that's more than the games in the previous paragraph, but it's a deeper discount.