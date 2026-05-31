5 Costco Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles, Gadgets, And Gift Card Deals Worth Buying

Let's start with the most obvious bundle you can purchase: The console itself. The Nintendo Switch 2's price is scheduled to increase later this year, so you might as well maximize your savings before you have to spend more.

If you are looking to purchase a Nintendo Switch 2, Costco is selling a bundle for $519.99. It isn't the standard bundle that includes a console and a copy of a game (gone are the days when the Switch 2 came bundled with "Pokémon Legends: Z-A"), but it might provide superior savings. Costco's bundle includes a 256 GB microSD card and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which includes the Expansion Pack (which gives you access to a wider selection of retro titles). If bought piecemeal through, say, the official Nintendo Store, the total would come to $559.97. That's almost $40 in savings from Costco, $10 shy of the subscription's cost. This bundle is almost a "buy two get one free" deal.

For the most part, buyers recommend this bundle. After all, the Switch 2 is an excellent console, but purchasers also praise the savings. Plus, if you are a die-hard Costco customer, you can use the reward points to buy a game at the store. However, some people have reported trouble redeeming the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and the warranty they received for the console isn't up to par with warranties from similar stores. Still, as a general rule, many Costco electronics include a 90-day return window, so if anything goes wrong with your Switch 2, you can bring it back to the store.