4 Unique & Affordable Gifts For The Photographer In Your Life
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Photographers are notoriously difficult to shop for. They can be particular about their gear, and they already own many of the obvious accessories. This takes go-to options like camera bags, memory cards, and camera straps out of the equation, making finding something thoughtful, useful, and within a reasonable budget an even greater challenge.
Further complicating things is that cameras and lenses are incredibly expensive, and it's not particularly easy to ensure you're purchasing gear compatible with what the photographer in your life already uses. Photographers know better than anyone what they're looking for in certain gear, and it isn't always something that can be communicated until they're putting it to use. Of course, if you're simply looking to pass along some joy, there are affordable cameras that make photography more fun.
But for those who want to gift something unique and truly useful to the photographer in their life, we've drawn on our professional photography experience to handpick gifts that should resonate with photographers of all ages and skill levels. Whether their camera of choice is an expensive DSLR or something as pocket-friendly as a smartphone, each idea is meant to benefit their shooting experience while remaining relatively easy on your wallet.
Paper Shoot Camera
News flash: old 2000s digital cameras are cool again. And while gifting a camera with technical limitations may seem like you're stepping on a photographer's toes about their current gear, few photographers want to spend their spare time carrying heavy, expensive gear. The Paper Shoot Camera offers photographers the opportunity to bring their visual style back to the 2000s and earlier. It's also an opportunity for them to keep a camera on hand at all times, as it's incredibly light and even pocketable.
The Paper Shoot Camera comes in several unique styles. There is a version that's made to look like a cassette tape, one that resembles the blocky plastic style of Legos, and one that resembles a camera from the 1920s, among several others. Inside, the camera uses a 20-megapixel sensor and rechargeable batteries, and it comes with a 64GB SD card. It's capable of shooting both photos and video, with four built-in filters baked into each photograph.
This camera is intentionally basic, and that's what makes it a great gift for any photographer. It's even worth passing along to more professionally minded photographers for when they want to take pictures outside of their professional shooting obligations. Priced at $158.50, it's a little steep for a camera with somewhat toy-like qualities, but the Paper Shoot Camera provides a film-like shooting experience, and its limitations encourage creativity.
SmallRig x Film Riot 10-in-1 multitool
Cameras and lenses are the primary tools of a photographer, but that gear rarely travels alone. Accessories like tripods, microphones, lights, and rigs tend to gather near the camera, and keeping them assembled and adjusted correctly requires tools that often aren't thought of until they're needed. Additionally, photography hardware can be particularly difficult to adjust, as much of it requires an Allen wrench or other tools for unique fittings.
But the SmallRig x Film Riot 10-in-1 folding tool is easy enough for a photographer to keep on hand at all times, and it packs ten of the most commonly needed tool types for photo and video equipment into a single folding tool. SmallRig is one of the biggest names in camera rigging accessories, so photographers trust it. Photographers inspired by more modern social media approaches to image capture will likely recognize Film Riot, the YouTube channel and filmmaking resource that SmallRig has collaborated with on this multitool.
Improvising with gear and setups is commonplace on both photo and video shoots, and a tool like this makes it a lot easier. But while priced at just $40, the SmallRig x Film Riot 10-in-1 multitool may not be something all photographers can put to use. It won't get much use among photographers who shoot with a simple camera-and-lens setup, but it is still worth gifting, as it's a tool any photographer will appreciate as their gear collection grows.
Ulanzi VL119 LED light wand
Lighting is one of the most important aspects of photography, and not having proper lighting can lead to several mistakes that make photos look worse. Shooting on location makes controlling the lighting incredibly difficult, and shooting indoors typically requires more control than built-in lighting offers. But the Ulanzi VL119 LED light wand is a compact, handheld RGB light stick that offers portability and plenty of use cases for photographers of all skill levels.
In addition to providing general lighting support, the VL119 can serve as a creative tool for photographers. It can produce light in different white-balance color temperatures during general use, but it also covers the entire RGB spectrum. Portrait photographers can use it as a creative fill light for headshots, event photographers can use it to add excitement to their immediate surroundings, and content-minded photographers can use it to light themselves for social media videos.
Priced at $31, the VL119 light wand makes an affordable gift for photographers, but a drawback is that its rechargeable battery lasts only about 70 minutes when used continuously at maximum power. This isn't enough to last through professional shoots, but a piece of gear like this isn't meant to replace a good set of lights. It should come in handy for photographers getting started with lighting setups, as well as for any other photographer who might appreciate the creative possibilities it offers.
Kodak Mini 2 Retro portable photo printer
Over the last several years, smartphone photography has improved tremendously. A photographer doesn't even need one of the phones with the best cameras to have access to quality tools on a smartphone. A common expression among photographers is that the best camera is the one you have with you. For those who lean into always having a smartphone on hand, the Kodak Mini 2 Retro is a unique way to share the photos they take.
The Mini 2 Retro is a portable printer that connects wirelessly to iOS or Android devices via Bluetooth. It works through the Kodak Photo Printer app, which comes with filters, frames, and editing options that can be applied before printing. Film cameras are becoming popular again, and the Mini 2 Retro is something photographers who are burning out on the digital age can appreciate. It offers a convenient way to share tangible versions of their photos with friends, family, and even potential clients.
However, it's worth noting that the Kodak Mini 2 Retro is only compatible with smartphones. Photographers won't be able to use it to print pictures taken with a dedicated camera, as it lacks an SD card slot and relies on an app. But a smartphone is a common entry point into photography, and many professional photographers take pride in achieving professional results with their smartphones, so the Mini 2 Retro should be a hit among many photographers out there.
How we selected these gifts for photographers
Whether the photographer in your life is a hobbyist, a professional, or something in between, an enormous range of tools, accessories, and gadgets can contribute to their process. In selecting what we feel makes great gifts for photographers of all skill levels, we leaned heavily on our own professional photography experience, as well as the many hours we've spent working hands-on with cameras and the accessories we've chosen to pair with them.
Our goal was to land on gifts that feel thoughtful and might excite a photographer, while also being useful to them when taking pictures. Our general knowledge of tech helped us identify products and brands with some recognition and reliability, and while photography can be an expensive endeavor, we kept things relatively affordable, with all gift options priced at less than $160.