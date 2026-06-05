10 Of The Biggest Ways Apple Changed Under Tim Cook

In April 2026, Apple announced that Tim Cook would be stepping down as CEO 15 years after taking the reins from Steve Jobs. John Ternus, who was the hardware engineering senior vice president, will officially take his place in September 2026. However, Cook will remain at Apple as the executive board chairman, which means he will have a say in the company's long-term strategy as well as big decisions.

Cook's 15-year tenure as CEO came with a lot of changes to the company as we knew it from the Steve Jobs era, generally for the better. One of Cook's most notable achievements was overseeing Apple becoming the first trillion-dollar company and achieving a $4 trillion market value in October 2025. To get to such levels, changes big and small were implemented, mostly in terms of hardware. With that in mind, here are 10 of the biggest changes that Cook oversaw at Apple.