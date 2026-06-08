5 Things Your Android Tablet's USB-C Port Can Do (Besides Charging)

If you have an Android tablet, chances are it comes with a USB-C port. Most modern devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets, now feature USB-C ports for charging and other uses. But for most people, the USB-C port still serves only one purpose, which is charging. As a result, they miss out on a wide array of uses that can actually improve the Android experience and streamline workflows.

The reason behind USB-C replacing other ports isn't just convenience. It offers faster charging speeds and a stronger power draw. And it's reversible, ending the confusion about which side of the USB-A connector faces up. Maybe best of all, USB-C ports have transformed tablets from a simple secondary device into a productivity powerhouse, adding functionality that simply wasn't available before.

Below, we've put together a list of five things your tablet's USB port can do, beyond simple charging, ranging from boosting storage to extending your display and beyond. Keep in mind that not every Android tablet supports all these functionalities, despite featuring a USB-C port. But most modern models generally do. If you are unsure, check the manufacturer's website or the tablet's manual to confirm.