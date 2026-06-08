5 Useful Android Apps For Your Next Camping Trip
Though it may take a comical amount of antihistamines for some of us, we do find ourselves checking out the great outdoors every once in a while. Considering nature can act as a natural antidepressant, it can be a real treat to grab a couple of friends and a tent to hit the open road for a night under the stars. Whether you're the type that likes to adventure in an RV or someone who's constantly looking for new and unique places to establish a camp, we've got five Android apps that can be a big help for your next camping trip.
Exploring the web, we conducted our research based on actual user reviews to determine this list, and the apps available below can help you find new locations, check reviews of campsites you haven't visited, or even provide you with emergency survival information (though, hopefully you'll never need it). Every app is free to install, but we'll also let you know if there are any in-app purchases or subscription models behind these apps.
Before you hit the open road, be sure to check out what many of these apps offer — who knows, you just may find your new favorite camping destination. Should you need it, we also know of some great mini camping gadgets that may serve you well during your explorations, because there's no such thing as being too prepared when it comes to the wilderness. Just be sure to remember your Android charger.
The Dyrt: RV & Free Camping
Ranking at number four in the Google Play Store for top-grossing travel and local apps, The Dyrt: RV & Free Camping is for Android users looking for public or private camping locations anywhere in the United States. Built for those planning to camp in a tent, RV, trailer, cabin, or more, The Dyrt touts that it can offer users access to all public and private campgrounds, including free camping locations and RV parks. Users can filter campgrounds by type or distance, among other attributes, and there are also user-submitted photos and reviews for various locations.
Though the app is free to download, the pro version unlocks a majority of the features, including where to find overnight and dispersed parking for camps. The Dyrt can show users what the best campground on their driving route may be, and the Drive Time feature also informs users of camps within a set distance. A pro subscription also offers offline maps and campground information for over 50,000 locations.
Keep in mind that the in-app purchases for The Dyrt can range between $3.99 and $119.99. On the Play Store, The Dyrt holds a 4.6-star rating with over 32,000 reviews. Users like this one for finding public lands, browsing camp reviews, and overall usability, though some users do report issues with the app displaying inaccurate coordinates. With a 7-day free trial for pro features, campers should check this one out — just remember to consider some essential wearables for camping before you head out.
Clime: NOAA Weather Radar Live
Looking at some of the best weather apps is kind of our thing, and Clime: NOAA Weather Radar Live holds the number seven position for top-grossing weather apps on the Google Play Store. Giving users access to live radar for weather, Clime provides real-time updates for those that need to know what's going on outside. The app relies on radar data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), giving users updates on conditions in a multitude of regions.
In addition to viewing the day's weather along with a 7-day local forecast, Clime also offers information about cloud coverage, 24-hour precipitation, wind information, and temperature information, among other metrics. For more extreme weather, Clime also offers a storm tracker that can send users notifications and alerts for locations they bookmark. While the app is free to download, be aware that there are subscription options that can vary in price, though a yearly subscription will run you $81.99.
Looking at the Google Play Store, Clime holds a 4.2-star rating with over 425,000 reviews. Users like the app for its accurate radar coverage and weather predictions, and some say storm chasers and cross-country drivers can get a lot from the live storm tracking. However, users do complain about the ads in the free version, whereas some have complaints about the subscription model in general. That being said, this one is worth checking out if you need all the details of a forecast.
Hipcamp: Camping, RVs & Cabins
Though it may seem similar to The Dyrt, Hipcamp: Camping, RVs & Cabins is another highly rated app that offers enough features to make it distinct from the previous entry on this list. Hipcamp lets you peruse a variety of different maps to see campsite availability in real time, and it even provides alerts for spots at popular destinations. If you see something you like, the app also offers the ability to make reservations — just don't think of it as a free Google Maps alternative.
There are several things that make Hipcamp unique, including the ability to add Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Services (USFS), and National Park Services (NPS) layers to maps. Users also have access to dump stations and electric vehicle charging maps. Along with the app promising to provide over 120,000 private land camping experiences, users are also able to filter their camping searches based on price, number of bathrooms and showers, campfire and Wi-Fi availability, or even their preferred camping style.
In the Google Play Store, Hipcamp holds a 4.8-star rating with over 14,000 reviews. Users appreciate how easy it can be to find campsites with the app, while also giving it praise for being able to schedule last-minute bookings. Though high marks are given for the available search filters, at least one user complained about the 20% non-refundable fee when booking campsites. Nonetheless, considering the app is free to download and use, it can be worth checking out for those wanting more campground options.
Offline Survival Guide
With a 4.3-star rating, 159 reviews, and over 50,000 downloads, Offline Survival Guide by Priyo Islam makes our list for the sheer amount of information it provides campers while also being an entirely free app. The app itself is relatively straightforward, as information is the name of the game here. Categorized into a variety of different sections (and based on an Army field manual), this app can be essential for those that need quick access to information when they're out in the wild and don't have an internet connection.
We can't reasonably list everything the app covers here, but some of the more noteworthy sections include basic fire principles (like how to build and light one), water procurement (including water purification and filtration devices), instructions on building survival kits before you go, information about different environments such as tropical and desert terrains, and much more. The app also relies on an interface that organizes the information into something accessible.
Since it's a rather simple app, it only takes up 15 MB of space, and it's available for Android 5.0 and up. Google Play Store reviews are largely positive, with users saying nice things about the amount of information in the app as well as how it's organized. However, multiple users do complain about the app having ads, and at least one user opines that the app should have a dark mode. Considering it's free, you might want to download it on one of the best phones for going off-grid.
iOverlander
Requiring Android 7.0 or later, iOverlander focuses on maps, though it's making our list for the scope of the information it provides. The app claims that it relies on data and information from those who have actually experienced the spot they're reviewing, promising that it never uses sponsored information. In fact, some information the app provides makes it a contender for essential apps outdoor enthusiasts need to install.
While iOverlander can help users find campsites, it also has a focus on searching for additional amenities aside from just a place to rest and relax. Users can look for necessities like propane, water, showers, or doctors, but they can also find tourist attractions, Wi-Fi, restaurants, or even mechanics through the app. Options are also available for users to add their own destinations or share their saved favorites with other travelers. The Pro and Unlimited plans offer access to satellite maps, USFS and BLM overlays, and more.
The iOverlander app is free to install, but be aware there are subscription options that range between $9.99 and $99.99 per item. Holding a 4.3-star rating with over 7,760 reviews, users find it to be a good resource while traveling, with some emphasizing the free camping options. However, some users do report having issues with the map interface, while longtime users also have issues with the subscription model. However, users can potentially get a free subscription by contributing information, which can make the app worth considering.
How we selected these camping apps
Since many of these apps rely on a paid subscription model, we determined this list based on actual user reviews in the Google Play Store, among other important factors. In addition to making sure each app maintains at least a 4-star rating or better based on hundreds if not thousands of reviews or more, we also explored what users had to say about each entry on this list, exploring both the positives and the negatives. Importantly, we also tried to go with apps that at least offered a free trial so that users can get an idea of what they're diving into before spending any money.