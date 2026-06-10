5 Of The Best Waterproof Wearables For Swimmers

Water and electronics don't always play nice, but there are water-resistant devices out there like waterproof Bluetooth speakers perfect for poolside fun. There are even wearables that can survive water, including some that are great for swimmers. If you're looking for something you can keep on while swimming, it's important to know that not every device that can handle water exposure is suitable for extended submersion. Companies also call their products water-resistant rather than waterproof to indicate that they aren't guaranteed to work in the deepest depths.

There are two rating systems for water resistance. First is ingress protection (IP), which measures how well an enclosed piece of equipment keeps out dust or water. Items get a two-digit score, but only the second digit matters for swimming, as it represents water resistance. The other is ATM (short for atmosphere), which tells you how deep you can take your device and how much water pressure it can take. For a wearable to be suitable for swimming, it needs to be at least 5ATM or IPX8. Just be aware that water resistance also degrades with time, so your wearable will naturally get more vulnerable as it ages.

The following wearables are among the best options for swimmers. Most are smartwatches, but there are some other types of devices, including one designed specifically for swimmers. Many of these wearables have swimming-focused features that will help you track your workouts and progress. At the very least, you won't have to panic if you forgot to take one of these devices off before you jump in the pool.