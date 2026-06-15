9 Over Hyped Tech Gadgets That Failed On Arrival

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In psychology, there's a concept known as anticipatory joy. It's the observation that anticipating a good thing before you get it makes you happier overall than if you just got your hands on it immediately. So it's no wonder that hyping up something — like a tech gadget — before its release does a great job of getting those endorphins flowing and making people feel more positive towards whatever you're trying to sell them.

The thing is, though, that anticipation needs to match reality. Overhyping is a dangerous game, and marketing departments can easily run too far ahead of what the engineers and designers have actually made. There have been plenty of examples in history, but the world of high-tech products and Silicon Valley optimism has almost elevated the overblown hype cycle to an art form.

Sometimes, a good product can survive being overhyped, but for others, their fate was sealed even before products hit the shelves. These gizmos over-promised and under-delivered themselves into an early grave.