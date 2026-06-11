8 Microcenter Deals To Look Out For In June 2026

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Micro Center has been in existence since 1979 and has now become the go-to supplier to grab PC components and tech, as well as pre-built PCs at discounted rates. The platform also offers pocket-friendly monthly installment plans on a range of products so PC enthusiasts who want to upgrade their existing setup can purchase the PC parts with ease.

Similar to the Micro Center deals that were available in May 2026, the platform has once again given space to hundreds of deals and discounts worth as high as thousands of dollars. Some discounts even go up to a $4,000 reduction on the actual price of the product — pretty shocking, no? So, if you are a gamer or a gearhead, there has never been a better time to shop for your favorite PC parts without breaking the bank.

The good part is that having a PriorityCare+ membership from Micro Center (at an additional price) brings you unlimited tech support from the platform in case you encounter issues installing the component in your PC rig, while also extending the return window for the purchased items.