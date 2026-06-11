8 Microcenter Deals To Look Out For In June 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Micro Center has been in existence since 1979 and has now become the go-to supplier to grab PC components and tech, as well as pre-built PCs at discounted rates. The platform also offers pocket-friendly monthly installment plans on a range of products so PC enthusiasts who want to upgrade their existing setup can purchase the PC parts with ease.
Similar to the Micro Center deals that were available in May 2026, the platform has once again given space to hundreds of deals and discounts worth as high as thousands of dollars. Some discounts even go up to a $4,000 reduction on the actual price of the product — pretty shocking, no? So, if you are a gamer or a gearhead, there has never been a better time to shop for your favorite PC parts without breaking the bank.
The good part is that having a PriorityCare+ membership from Micro Center (at an additional price) brings you unlimited tech support from the platform in case you encounter issues installing the component in your PC rig, while also extending the return window for the purchased items.
HP OmniDesk Slim S03-0031 Desktop Computer
Coming from one of the major PC brands, the HP OmniDesk Slim Desktop Computer is made up of an Intel Core i5 14400 (1.8 GHz) Processor that lets you multitask with ease; hence, you can take on important meetings with apps running in the background. There is a 16 GB DDR5-4800 RAM that can support modern 1,080-pixel gaming, though it may not be enough to perform resource-intensive tasks, like video editing and high-end gaming. Made with a slim and sleek design, the unit won't occupy much space on your desk either. For additional connectivity, there are several ports you can utilize, for instance, USB types A and C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and more.
Although, one limitation with this 2026 desktop PC is that it consists of Intel UHD Graphics 730, which may not offer enough support for modern AAA titles, so you can only play the older and less advanced games on this one that are require less graphic consumption. Though, there are expansion slots available in case you want to customize your unit. It can be bought at a $400 discount for $799.99.
Dell Tower Plus EBT2250 Gaming PC
Integrated with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 (1.8 GHz) Processor with 20 cores and 20 threads, the Dell Tower Plus EBT2250 Gaming PC has sufficient power to execute your resource-intensive tasks. There's a 32 GB DDR5 memory to handle high-end gaming, video editing, programming, and more without any significant lags in performance. And Dell rebranded its whole PC lineup, so that's even more reason to check it out.
Moreover, the integrated NPU, Intel AI Boost, is capable of producing up to 13 trillion operations per second (TOPS), which can help handle tasks more intelligently by adding a touch of AI to your content generation. You can expand the memory via one available memory slot, up to a maximum of 64 GB. Along with these, this Dell Tower PC has a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD to provide increased speeds, lower latency, and better efficiency in performance.
With the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 8GB GDDR7, the build offers support for ray tracing, multi-frame generation, and other core features that can help run games at higher frame rates. This Dell unit is currently selling on Micro Center for $1,499.99, following a massive $1,200 discount on the original price.
WD Black SN850X 2TB Internal SSD
The WD Black SN850X Internal SSD is a Gen 4 SSD with a staggering capacity of 2TB to work with the latest AAA games. It has a read speed of up to 7,300 MBps and a write speed of up to 6,600 MBps to handle larger files while also aiding a higher data transfer rate. Meanwhile, the 4K random read speed can go up to 1,100,000 IOPS to maximize your PC's performance for quick browsing, and the random write speed is 1,200,000 IOPS, which allows for smooth background performance.
In addition, the SSD is integrated with Game Mode 2.0, which enables useful gaming features like Adaptive Thermal Management and Predictive Loading. Hence, you will experience reduced loading times. Furthermore, the 112-Layer BiCS5 TLC NAND architecture aids in an increased storage capacity to deal with larger operating systems, heavy games, and more. Purchasing this SSD from Micro Center gets you a solid discount of $216, with the reduced price being $389.99.
Inland TN320 1TB SSD
Designed with a read speed of 2,100 MBps and a write speed of 1,600 MBps, the Inland TN320 Internal Solid State Drive aids in a faster transfer of files over the web, along with lower loading times for games and applications. The SSD has 1 TB of capacity to provide you with enough space to store demanding applications, games, and, obviously, the operating system. This Gen 4 SSD can be purchased at Micro Center for $164.99, following a $235 reduction on the actual price. So now's a good time to check it out with that reduced price.
Many customers love the high-speed performance it brings to the PC, and especially at a reasonable cost. This SSD is made on 3D TLC NAND Flash architecture, which increases its endurance over the years of use along with enabling almost instant boot and load times for the installed applications and the OS.
HP OmniBook 7 Next Gen AI OLED 16 Laptop
The HP OmniBook 7 Next Gen AI OLED 16" Laptop is up on Micro Center for $1,499.99 after a $475 discount. It works on an Intel Core Ultra 7 356 H (1.5 GHz) Processor with 16 cores and 16 threads that are dedicated to handling background tasks, resource-intensive applications, and more to bring you a fast and smooth performance. The integration of Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 into the processor further gives it a speed boost while maintaining the temperature within the safe limits.
In addition, the 16-inch 2K OLED display with a 120-Hz refresh rate will make your gaming sessions more immersive while displaying all the colors in your videos and graphics in enhanced quality. The touchscreen option further takes this laptop toward a premium feel. Coming to the GPU, the device consists of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 8 GB GDDR7 that allows for high-quality gaming at 1,440 pixels along with compatibility with AI content creation tools.
It has a backlit keyboard, along with a separate numeric keypad. One charge can bring you about 19 hours and 30 minutes of runtime, though it may vary with the usage and environmental conditions. Also, you get a 5-megapixel front camera with a privacy shutter for seamless video calls. Other specs include a 1 6GB DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD for storage.
Samsung 990 PRO 2TB Internal SSD
The Samsung 990 PRO Internal SSD offers 2 TB of massive storage to provide you enough space for your AAA games, 4K videos, OS, and other applications. The read speeds of up to 7,450 MBps, it can quickly fetch data from the storage to open your files faster, while the write speeds of up to 6,900 MBps help you install games, download files, or transfer them between devices at a faster rate. With an endurance of 1,200 terabytes written (TBW), the SSD becomes durable over intensive usage.
Moreover, the SSD is created with smart thermal control for greater efficiency during heavy workloads while also preventing extreme heat-ups. At Micro Center, you can get this powerful SSD at a $250 discount, for a price of $389.99. Customers appreciate its universal compatibility with almost all types of PC setups and the super-fast performance it brings to the table, including faster startup and shutdown times.
Alienware Aurora ACT1250 Gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora ACT1250 is a top-tier gaming PC that's currently selling on Micro Center for $2,499.99 after a huge $2,400 discount on the original price. Plus, you can avail a six-month installment plan of $416.66 per month. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (3.2 GHz) Processor with 24 cores and threads to handle multi-threaded workloads at exceptional speeds. The 76 MB of total cache further reduces latency when running demanding applications.
This PC includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU that supports features like ray tracing, super resolution, multi-frame generation, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and more. The same can also handle higher refresh rates across AAA titles. For connectivity, you get multiple USB ports on the front and back, along with dedicated connections for headphones, HDMI, DisplayPort, LAN and microphone.
The setup also offers two extra PCIe x4 and one PCI x16 expansion slots on the motherboard in case you want to add more GPUs or other compatible hardware to this system. Not only these, but this pre-built PC (there's really no need to build your own anymore) has a smart thermal design to improve airflow around the case, plus the 240 mm heat exchanger keeps the CPU cool during prolonged use. It consists of 32 GB DDR5 RAM and a 2 TB SSD to enable multitasking and to prevent instances of memory bottlenecks for smooth usage.
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Boxed Processor
With the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X AM5 Boxed Processor, you get 12 cores and 24 threads to run high-power games and applications. It has an operating frequency of 4.4 GHz, but with overclocking, you can boost the speed up to 5.6 GHz to meet the requirements of modern titles. The 76 MB cache size helps you load games in an instant by fetching the data and in-game content in a matter of seconds. You can enjoy features like built-in AI acceleration and AI-enhanced capabilities with this processor.
This processor is compatible with a wide range of AMD motherboards, such as the X670, B850, and more. Currently, this processor is up for grabs at Micro Center for $339.99 after a $160 reduction on the price, though you would have to get the heatsink separately. The component is praised for its longevity and ability to generate sufficient performance without raising temperatures to dangerous levels, as it can survive up to a maximum operating temperature of 203 degrees Fahrenheit to execute power-hungry applications.
Methodology
While Micro Center has a ton of ongoing deals and discounts currently live on the site, we set certain criteria for which ones to add to this list. All the products in this list possess a minimum rating of 4 stars, followed by at least 50 reviews on the product page at the time of writing this. Moreover, we picked the items that are selling at a price reduction of $150 at the least, which makes the component worth buying from the platform.
Additionally, we included components of varying use and functions in a PC, like SSDs, processors, and graphics cards, along with pre-built PC setups where you hardly have to add in new components, except for when you wish to add some personalization to it.