10 Micro Center Deals With The Best Discounts In May 2026
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Founded in 1979, Micro Center established itself as a renowned retailer in the world of computers and electronics in the U.S. It is among the go-to platforms for IT professionals, PC enthusiasts, gamers, and businessmen to get their hands on various kinds of PCs and their components, such as SSDs, RAM, CPUs, and more. Consequently, it is one platform for all your PC-related needs.
Plus, the retailer often presents interesting deals and discounts on computer electronics, making it very popular nationwide. So, whether you are looking to upgrade your existing PC setup or replace damaged components, we have some of the best Micro Center deals that are available in May 2026 listed here. The discounts might even leave you shocked. The platform is selling full-fledged pre-built PCs and several individual PC components for phenomenal discounts worth up to a thousand dollars. Hence, there has never been a better time to shop for your PC needs.
Dell Tower Plus EBT2250 Gaming PC
The Dell Tower Plus EBT2250 Gaming PC is built with a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor with AI acceleration, making it a great PC if you want to perform resource-intensive tasks, such as video editing, heavy gaming, and multitasking — it won't lag under pressure. Moreover, it has a Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060Ti 8GB GDDR7 graphics card, which makes it a top-tier pre-built PC that can give you great refresh rates while allowing you to play games or watch content in a high-resolution of 1,440 pixels.
The integration of 32GB RAM along with a 1TB SSD gives you plenty of leverage to run heavy programs and games, such as Call of Duty and more, without suffering occasional pauses. Coming to the connectivity, it has enough. On the front, you get four USB Type-A ports, a headset jack, and an SD card slot, while on the rear there's an HDMI, two stereo audio jacks, multiple USB ports, and more.
Overall, this Dell Tower Gaming PC has a minimalist build that sits well in any space. Besides, the PC has a thermal design to improve airflow and prevent overheating of the internal components. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, and you can currently buy it at Micro Center with a staggering $1,400 discount, at a price of $1,299.99.
Alienware Aurora ACT1250 Gaming PC
If you are looking for a high-end gaming PC, look no more because Micro Center is selling the Alienware Aurora ACT1250 Gaming PC at a massive $1,800 discount for a price of $1,599.99. It is built with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF (3.3 GHz) processor which can generate enough power to tackle resource-consuming tasks. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card delivers exceptional graphics and a 1,440-pixel 4K gaming experience.
Also, to keep up with the demands, this PC includes 240mm heat exchanger fans, along with a liquid cooling option for the CPU to maintain a lower temperature at peak output. Not only this, but the design is well-thought-out for efficient airflow.
Moreover, there is 32GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD to keep lags away during use. The setup utilizes DLSS 4 to offer smooth frame rates during the gameplay, while the Nvidia Reflex 2 technology minimizes latency for quicker game responsiveness. Oh, and one more thing — Micro Center also lets you purchase the PC via a monthly installment lasting for 12 months at $133.33 per month.
HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop
The HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop has a 16-inch screen that displays graphics in a 2K resolution with minimal glare, thanks to the integration of IPS anti-glare technology. The thin frame gives it a sleek look and the laptop is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card that enables a fluid gameplay with a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of just three milliseconds.
In addition, this HP device comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (1.5 GHz) processor and an Intel AI Boost NPU with a capacity to perform 13 trillion operations per second (TOPS), delivering intelligent functioning for tasks such as video editing, rendering, or more. There's a 1,080-pixel front camera for clear video calls and an RGB backlit keyboard for efficient usage in the dark. It contains a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD for high-speed data transfer and 32GB of DDR5-5600 RAM for uninterrupted performance.
At Micro Center, you can avail a thousand-dollar reduction on its actual price of $2,399.99 and grab the device for $1,399.99, along with a $116.67 per month plan.
Bambu Lab P1S Combo (With AMS) 3D Printer
With just 15 minutes of setup time, the Bambu Lab P1S Combo (With AMS) 3D Printer can print up to 16 colors, along with multiple different materials. Micro Center is giving you the P1S 3D printer plus the AMS at a slashed price of $549.99, down from $749.99.
The printer offers a high acceleration of 2,000 mm per second squared for quick printing, using one of many compatible filaments, such as PETG, PLA, ABS, and a whole lot more. The all-enclosed design can sustain printing temperatures as high as 572 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you are a beginner who's just starting their way around 3D printing, this could be a great pick for you since Bambu Lab offers automatic bed leveling to achieve that perfect first layer to build a solid foundation for the 3D structure on the dual-sided textured PEI plate bed. Also, there's a feature to resume your print from the exact spot it was paused at, which is handy in case of unexpected shutdowns and power outages.
WD Black PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD
The WD Black PCIe Internal SSD is a reliable Gen 4 SSD, as it can deliver read speeds of 7,300 MBps and write speeds of 6,600 MBps for a high data transfer rate. Besides, the drive has a 4K random write speed up to 1,100,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) so your system can run smoothly despite multitasking, along with a 4K random read speed of up to 1,200,000 IOPS. Consequently, you won't have to wait for ages before your favorite games and applications load.
Additionally, it is loaded with Game Mode 2.0 that keeps the SSD awake for immediate access, while also enhancing its performance to handle high-demand gaming. The 2TB 112-layer BiCS5 SSD can tackle large applications, operating systems, games, and more with efficiency. This internal SSD card is available on sale for $389.99, saving $216 on the purchase.
HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop
Built with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (2.0 GHz) processor, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop can be an impressive pick if you are looking to multitask on the device. It has an FHD 15.6-inch display with a 1,080-pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz for seamless gaming. The thin-bezel design gives it a modern look, while the anti-glare properties further increase visibility from different angles.
The laptop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen AI NPU with 50 TOPS to bring AI capabilities to your gaming and content creation. For storage, there's a 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM, along with a 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD to offer ample storage for all your programs and games without heating up the computer or showing signs of random buffering every now and then.
A backlit keyboard is featured, along with several different ports for your connectivity needs. If you head to Micro Center right now, you can grab this laptop from one of the major PC brands for $999.99, saving $700 on the purchase. Or, you can just get it for a monthly installment of $83.33.
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Cezanne 3.6GHz 6-Core AM4 Boxed Processor
Listed at a $90 discount, the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Cezanne AM4 Boxed Processor can be currently bought for $69.99 on Micro Center. There are six cores and 12 threads with a base clock rate of 3.6 GHz and if you decide to go for the boosted clock rate, it can move up to 4.2 GHz. Furthermore, the Level 2 cache has a 3 MB capacity, while the Level 3 cache has a 16 MB storage to keep track of your frequently accessed data in order to reduce latency the next time you access it.
In addition, it is compatible with AMD X470, B450, X570, B550, and A520 chipsets to offer seamless communication between the CPU and other PC components. This AMD CPU can support a maximum memory of 128 GB across two memory channels. The great part is that Micro Center is offering a Wraith Stealth Cooler in the bundle for the same price. This can help to prevent instances of overheating to offer you uninterrupted performance.
Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Graphics Card
The Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 can make for a cost-effective graphics card purchase for your PC setup, at a current cost of $879.99 on Micro Center, reduced from $1,099.99. The inclusion of RGB lights intensifies the visual appeal of the build, but the specs are more interesting. This model by Nvidia offers a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320, meaning it can support an 8K UHD display for immersive gaming and detailed content creation. It has the ability to offer high frame rates even when playing content in high resolution, enabled by 16 GB of GDDR7 memory that can produce maximum clock speeds of 1,750 MHz.
Plus, the GPU comes with the option for overclocking for when you want to carry out resource-consuming tasks. Doing so can get you a boosted clock speed of up to 2,482 MHz. It can support four monitors if you have the budget and is created with an IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling feature — a triple-fan design to offer better heat dissipation while also minimizing noise levels.
Dell Tower ECT1250 Desktop Computer
With the inclusion of an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 (1.8GHz) processor, the Dell Tower ECT1250 Desktop Computer has a built-in AI that will level up your content generation and automatically fix the nitty-gritty details during video calls, such as eye contact correction, background blur, and more. You can connect up to four FHD monitors or two 4K monitors via the compatible ports given on the PC. In total, there are eight USB ports — four on the front and the rest on the rear end, along with two DIMM slots in case you want to expand the memory on your setup.
This 20-core CPU has eight performance cores and 12 efficient cores, along with 20 threads — making it a great option for rigorous multi-tasking, complex video editing, 3D rendering, and more. It comes with a 1TB M.2 SSD and 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM to offer reliable speeds throughout use.
To buy this desktop PC, go to Micro Center, where this model from Dell is available for $699.99 following a $900 discount on the original price. It also gives you the flexibility to buy the PC on a monthly installment plan of $58.33.
G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 Memory Kit
The G.Skill Flare X5 Series 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) Memory Kit has a stylish appearance with a low-profile design to comfortably fit compact PCs. The kit supports AMD Expo to allow one-click overclocking via the motherboard BIOS, boosting performance on your Ryzen-based processors and AM5 motherboards. It features an aluminum heat spreader for effective cooling and better thermal management. Moreover, it offers a memory speed of 6,000 MHz at maximum, along with a peak data transfer rate of 48,000 MBps to give impressive performance with lower latency.
To grab this, go to Micro Center, where the G.Skill Flare X5 Memory Kit is currently listed for a whopping discount worth $530, bringing its price to just $469.99. With the global RAM prices on the rise due to the increasing demand by tech giants like OpenAI and Microsoft, this Micro Center deal is not to be missed out on if you are looking to upgrade your existing RAM or purchase a new set for your PC.