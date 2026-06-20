Almost Every New App Now Must Have Dark Mode Thanks To Gen Z

Many apps — or at least digital devices — ship with a dark mode (an illumination mode that uses light text in front of a dark background). Given that many people grew up reading dark text in front of white backgrounds, you might wonder why the seemingly sudden obsession with this lighting method. Blame the people who grew up with computers, or at least the companies that advertise to them.

According to the web design agency Digital Silk, brands that focus on Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) have been a driving force behind the mass adoption of dark modes in apps. The CEO of Digital Silk, Gabriel Shaoolian, said, "We've seen a consistent increase in brands requesting sleek, high-contrast designs that feel native to mobile-first users. It's a strategic choice that speaks directly to how younger audiences interact online." These brands are associated with industries such as fashion, fintech, and gaming.

While dark mode is allegedly the preferred viewing/reading method of Gen Z browsers, Digital Silk admits that it isn't for everyone. The company recommends UI designers design interfaces that can swap between (or support) a dark mode and a light mode, which the company claims "ensures flexibility ... while reinforcing a modern, tech-forward identity."