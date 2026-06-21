5 Costco Finds That Can Keep Your Tech Clean
Anyone shopping for new tech also needs to consider how best to care for it. Devices like smart TVs, laptops, and tablets can quickly accumulate dust and grime, and the spaces where tech is often used are just as susceptible to daily clutter and the toll of regular use. There's no shortage of outlets for those searching for new tech and ways to keep it clean, but Costco is one retailer that makes it particularly easy to find what you're looking for. It's even pretty easy to track deals at Costco, with the warehouse giant regularly discounting products for both members and non-members.
Among the best Costco tech products you can buy online are things like televisions, Apple computers, printers, surround sound systems, and routers. But also available at Costco are a number of products that can help you keep such devices dust-free, well-presented, neatly stored, or otherwise well cared for. We've sorted through everything the Costco shelves have to offer in that regard, and have found several products that can do the job. Here we're passing along what we feel are some useful products for keeping your tech clean and presentable.
Type S 4-in-1 electric air duster
Canned air is the go-to tool for removing dust from the cracks of electronics and keeping screens dust-free. But if you don't want to keep buying cans of air, you can get an electric air duster like the Type S 4-in-1 Electric Air Duster. It has an 110,000 RPM motor and four adjustable speed settings that let you tailor it to dust different devices. In addition to keeping tech clean by blowing air, it also works as a handheld vacuum small enough to reach areas behind a computer monitor and potentially hard-to-reach spaces in an entertainment center.
Some Costco purchasers have left reviews stating that the Type S 4-in-1's battery doesn't last very long. That could be an issue if you regularly make the rounds to keep your tech clean around the house, but it does have USB-C fast charging that somewhat compensates for the short battery life. The Type S 4-in-1 can also serve as a small power bank to charge other devices and features a three-mode emergency flashlight that can come in handy when cleaning in dimly lit rooms or dark areas behind electronic components.
Fanttik X200 portable vacuum
An electric duster is one approach to keeping tech devices clean, but a vacuum is another. While devices like cheap robot vacuums can help with your home's overall dust situation, they can't do much when it comes to cleaning a device or cramped space directly. Even stick vacuums can struggle to clean around cramped entertainment areas, which is why a cordless vacuum like the Fanttik X200 is worth keeping on hand. Just like the Type S air duster, the Fanttik X200 offers four functions. It can be used as a vacuum, air duster, blower, and inflator.
One catch with this Costco find is that it's only available to Costco members, so it's worth exploring Costco membership perks before making a purchase. The Fanttik X200 is a worthwhile buy because of its portability, which is as helpful for storage as it is for cleaning. The X200 is designed for use with vehicles, so it's made to fit in glove compartments and center consoles, meaning it will fit just as well in desk drawers and office cabinets. The included attachments should also make quick work of cleaning desktops, keyboards, and entertainment setups with many peripheral components.
Puerta Del Sol TV console
Smart TVs are among the best Costco gadgets for every budget, and one way to keep peripheral components clean and tidy is with a quality TV stand. Costco carries a range of stands and entertainment centers, but the Puerta Del Sol TV console stands out as one of the more affordable options and is well-reviewed by purchasers. It's made for TVs up to 82 inches wide and offers a range of cabinets and drawers to house everything from surround sound receivers and gaming consoles to Blu-ray players and smart home devices.
Of course, not everyone will have the kind of entertainment setup that requires a TV stand of this size. Dust will still find its way into your entertainment tech as well, though keeping much of it housed in a cabinet or drawer will reduce the need to wipe devices down frequently. The Puerta Del Sol TV console has received more than 1,000 reviews at Costco and has an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars. The TV console is priced at $600 and comes with free shipping at Costco, which is a nice inclusion for such a hefty purchase.
ErgoAV full motion TV wall mount
Not every TV setup calls for a full console or entertainment center, and for those who just have a TV to keep clean, a wall mount is one option for keeping it away from floor dust and debris. The ErgoAV Full Motion TV wall mount is available at Costco for $100 and fits TVs ranging from 43 to 90 inches and up to 145 pounds. In terms of how it sets up your TV aesthetically, the ErgoAV wall mount can extend up to 28 inches away from the wall and swivel up to 80 degrees.
In general, TV wall mounts can be somewhat frustrating to install (and, if you rent, may violate your lease), but if that's not an issue for you, the ErgoAV wall mount is a great option. It isn't going to get you out of having to run a duster over the top of your TV from time to time, but it does get it up off the ground while still leaving space beneath it should you want to add more components and a TV console at some point. While Costco has this TV wall mount priced at $100, a manufacturer discount is available from time to time.
Thomasville Tisdale storage console
While cabinets and closets are common places to keep gadgets and devices when they're not in use, they don't always keep that tech easily accessible. The Thomasville Tisdale storage console, however, is more compact than a TV console or entertainment center and more convenient than built-in household storage. It has a lid-top design that makes it convenient to store and access devices such as tablets, handheld gaming devices, digital music players, Bluetooth speakers, and even laptops. It could also be used to house smaller work gadgets in a home office or to stow accessories like rechargeable batteries and cables.
Priced at $280, the Tisdale storage console might cost more than most want to spend on what amounts to a simple piece of storage. It also comes in just one fabric color option, which may or may not match the furniture you intend to pair it with. But if you're designing a setup from scratch, it's compatible with other Tisdale sectional pieces. The storage console even includes USB ports and power outlets, making it just as beneficial when using your favorite tech devices as it is when keeping them away from dust, pet hair, and debris around the house.
How we selected these Costco finds
Costco has no shortage of tech gadgets and gear, but we stayed focused on the products that can keep it all clean. That could be by directly cleaning a device, by reducing the need for cleaning, or by simply offering a way to keep the spaces where you use your tech tidy. Value was our top priority, so when multiple options were available within a given product category, we leaned on a combination of pricing and purchaser reviews to determine which offered the best value.