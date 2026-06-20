Russell Crowe Is The Sci-Fi Villain To Denzel Washington's Hero In This '90s Cyberpunk Movie

Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington are two of the most successful actors in Hollywood, both critically acclaimed in their own right. Crowe has starred in Oscar-winning films like Ron Howard's John Nash biopic "A Beautiful Mind," the 2012 film adaptation of musical "Les Misérables," and action epic "Gladiator" (for which he won the best actor Oscar in 2001). Likewise, Washington has numerous award-winning films to his name, including biographical epic "Malcolm X," cop drama "Training Day," and civil war epic "Glory" (winning Oscars for the latter two).

It's no surprise then that pairing these two revered masters of their craft together for a film can be a recipe for success, as 2007's "American Gangster" proved. However, over a decade before Crowe and Washington starred in Ridley Scott's crime drama, they went toe-to-toe in a very different film.

Back in 1995, Paramount Pictures pitted the two against each other in "Virtuosity," a sci-fi cyberpunk film about the threat A.I. can pose — released long before A.I. became a part of our everyday lives. But, despite the two Hollywood titans leading this cyber thriller, it was far from Oscar-worthy, with many critics hating the '90s sci-fi movie, and it becoming largely forgotten.