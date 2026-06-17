Google Might Have Finally Fixed Android Auto's Worst Connection Issue

Problems with Android Auto, particularly with device connections, are fairly common. While some of these problems are a result of using the wrong USB cable for Android Auto, others, like the Android Auto connection issues plaguing Samsung Galaxy S26 series and Google Pixel devices, can be blamed on Google's software. Although Google released a fix for some of these device connection problems in April of this year as part of the Play Services version v26.15, it seems that didn't do the trick. The company has now rolled out even more bug fixes for device connection problems in Google Play Services v26.22.

The official changelog for the Play Services version v26.22 doesn't go into detail on exactly what has been fixed. It also doesn't indicate whether the update targets the issues that caused the March problems for Google and Samsung devices or a bigger underlying bug. It simply states: '[Auto] Bug fixes for Device Connections related services'.