4 Mid-Range Android Phones With Better Battery Life Than The Pixel 10a

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people looking for mid-range Android phones want good battery life, and the Pixel 10a is one of the best options for that, but not the only one. That is because no one wants to buy a device that dies in the middle of the day. Today, people's routines depend heavily on smartphones, so this autonomy has become a basic requirement for many users when choosing a new phone.

In this segment, the Pixel 10a is one of the strongest references in this price range for anyone who wants to spend something close to 500$ on a phone. As noted in our Google Pixel 10a review, it has a 5,100 mAh battery and more than 15 hours of active use in tests, making it one of the most reliable phones for anyone who spends the whole day away from home. That is why this Google device is a great recommendation for anyone who wants a good phone.

But the Pixel 10a is not the only one on this list. The market for mid-range Android phones is full of similar options, delivering autonomy equal to or even better than Google's. Some cost more, but they also include extra features that justify the added cost.