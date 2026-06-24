4 Disadvantages Of Buying Refurbished Smartphones

Refurbished smartphones can be excellent cost-savers, but they don't come without their fair share of problems if you aren't careful. For one, refurbished phones could have a hidden history of issues: you don't know exactly what got damaged or which components need replacing. Two, the quality of a refurbished phone can vary depending on where you purchase it; you won't necessarily know its condition or shape unless explicitly graded — though if you buy it from a retailer, there's usually a return policy you can follow if you aren't happy with the product.

Then there are trust issues with refurbished phones, including their longevity. These phones have been used; while being at 80% battery capacity seems feasible, it still means you won't get as much out of them unless you can replace the battery. Then, of course, the quality of the replacement parts might not be amazing. It isn't easy or cheap to source parts from major manufacturers (unless buying directly from them), so the replaced components could be from third-party sources.

Finally, another common worry is support — either you purchase a warranty from the seller, which is guaranteed to be shorter (and might even be less thorough), and then, of course, the smartphone's underlying software can also become shorter-lived, unless you're carefully procuring a refurbished device, like from Samsung, that isn't too outdated.