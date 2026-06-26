8 Valuable '60s Gadgets That Might Be Hiding In Your Grandparents' Attic

It's easy to think of small, portable tube TVs as technology from the '80s, but the Sony TV8-301 (nailed the name again, Sony) is from the early '60s and is a true pioneering device. This is not only a tiny TV you can power from the mains or a battery and take with you wherever you go, but also the first all-transistor TV in the world.

That's not all it did first. This little wonder is also the first "direct-view' (as opposed to projection) CRT transistor TV. To cap it all off, this is the first Japanese TV to be sold in the U.S.! Technically, it came out in 1959 in Japan, but in the U.S., it was sold from 1960 to 1962. It must have seemed like future space magic to folks back then, for whom a TV was usually a heavy wooden box in the living room with a relatively small screen. It's not a stretch to say that this little TV set was Sony's entry into the American market, and without it, we may have never seen the Emmy award-winning Trinitron tube. Ironically, Sony has been slowly pulling out of the TV business, and you'd be surprised who actually makes Sony TVs these days.

As for the TV8-301, if you find one of these gathering dust somewhere, you might be in for a decent payday. Even an untested "as-is" unit can sell for a few hundred dollars online.