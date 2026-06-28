9 Emergency Gadgets Every Homeowner Should Have On Hand

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When anyone mentions emergency preparedness, people think you're talking about the end-of-the-world doomsday scenarios from a bunker, but the truth is far more boring. It's the random power outage that hits you on a Tuesday afternoon you need to worry about, especially if you have sensitive medical equipment that needs to stay running. It's the freak snowstorm that came out of nowhere and means you won't be able to go shopping for another week because of three feet of white powder covering the roads. Or it's the woefully inadequate investment in new water infrastructure that means the local reservoir is running dry and the taps are off during the latest heatwave.

These aren't the end of the world, but they're becoming increasingly likely. With the right preparations, they needn't cause a panic, and your family should be able to weather them with minimum of disruption. Now, there are hacks that can allow you to turn your phone into a survival tool, but, ideally, every homeowner should be prepared to protect against the loss of power, water, and communications. This list of emergency gadgets will do just that, and the products I've selected are mostly ones that I have hands-on experience with and, for extra measure, have favorable reviews from experts and users. They're all genuinely useful products that will ensure you survive the most common emergencies — not gimmicks for your next cosplay convention.