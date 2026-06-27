Who Owns Klipsch And Where Are The Speakers Made?

When it comes to manufacturing, Klipsch's premium and professional-grade speakers — like the Heritage Series — are still hand-built in Hope, Arkansas. Furthermore, the design and engineering for all Klipsch products takes place at the company headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, but according to community posts, it looks like many of Klipsch's entry-level and midrange speakers are made in China. This is apparently backed up by an official blog post that states: "Klipsch is always examining opportunities to bring more manufacturing to Hope, Arkansas." It's the "bring more" language that suggests at least some part of Klipsch's production happens internationally. It's not unusual for speaker companies to shift the bulk of manufacturing overseas, even if design and engineering is handled stateside.

Polk Audio is another speaker company that relies on international manufacturing, and similar to Klipsch, only the brand's premium speakers are made in the U.S. The same goes for Bose, a renowned audio company that utilizes global production from countries like Mexico, China, and Malaysia, even though the brand is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. And don't let names fool you: the now-defunct Boston Acoustics speaker company outsourced production to China, too.

Consumer tech is very much a global enterprise, especially when you're talking about AV hardware. We can't think of a single TV maker that doesn't outsource manufacturing in some way (that includes Samsung TVs, as well as sets made by LG and Sony), and most streaming devices, Blu-ray players, and game consoles are in the same boat.