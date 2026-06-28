Here's What You Should And Shouldn't Plug Into Your Monitor's Built-In USB Ports

If you have a relatively modern monitor, chances are it features one or more USB ports. Surprisingly, these are often overlooked, while users spend money on USB hubs and docking stations. If you, too, have never explored the USB ports on your monitor, it's high time you did, because these can really streamline connectivity, shorten cable runs, reduce clutter on the desk, and improve your workflow. Common devices you can plug into your monitor's USB ports include wired keyboards, mice, controllers, webcams, microphones, speakers, USB hubs, and even flash drives.

At the same time, it's important to understand the limitations of the USB ports on your monitor. For example, if the monitor doesn't support USB passthrough, devices like storage drives, keyboards, and mice won't work when plugged in. The good news is that most modern monitors that feature multiple USB ports also act as a USB hub. You simply need to connect the monitor to your PC using the USB upstream cable or the USB-C cable that came along with the monitor. Even so, some devices don't work best with your monitor's USB port. This includes SSDs and other devices that benefit from a direct, high-speed connection to the PC.

Before you proceed, verify whether your monitor supports USB passthrough and that you have set it up accordingly. In the absence of either, the USB ports on your monitor will have limited functionality.