4 Useful Accessories Every Foldable Phone Owner Needs

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If you just purchased one of the best foldable phones, you'll want to know about the useful accessories that owners of these devices deem as must-haves. Foldables have their own unique set of needs, as they have traits that are specific to their form factor: dual screens, exposed hinges, a size that changes depending on whether the phone is open or closed, and so on. Because of this, many of the accessories you used with your old phone won't work with these devices like they should.

Common cases rarely follow the device's fold or cover the hinge well, leaving it exposed to dust and minor impacts. Traditional screen protectors also do not adapt to the flexible internal screens of foldables, and they can hurt touch response or peel off with daily use. Even chargers and stands need to account for the different weight and dimensions of these phones, as they're usually larger and heavier than conventional models.

On the other hand, you can already find many alternatives specifically designed to work with this type of device. And if you want the most useful accessories for your foldable phone, you need to look at cases, screen protectors, and other options that were made with the form factor in mind from the beginning. In addition to protecting your phone, they can also make daily use much more comfortable.