4 Useful Accessories Every Foldable Phone Owner Needs
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If you just purchased one of the best foldable phones, you'll want to know about the useful accessories that owners of these devices deem as must-haves. Foldables have their own unique set of needs, as they have traits that are specific to their form factor: dual screens, exposed hinges, a size that changes depending on whether the phone is open or closed, and so on. Because of this, many of the accessories you used with your old phone won't work with these devices like they should.
Common cases rarely follow the device's fold or cover the hinge well, leaving it exposed to dust and minor impacts. Traditional screen protectors also do not adapt to the flexible internal screens of foldables, and they can hurt touch response or peel off with daily use. Even chargers and stands need to account for the different weight and dimensions of these phones, as they're usually larger and heavier than conventional models.
On the other hand, you can already find many alternatives specifically designed to work with this type of device. And if you want the most useful accessories for your foldable phone, you need to look at cases, screen protectors, and other options that were made with the form factor in mind from the beginning. In addition to protecting your phone, they can also make daily use much more comfortable.
A Bluetooth keyboard turns your foldable into a laptop
One of the biggest strengths of foldable phones, especially if you chose one with a larger screen like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line, is productivity. Because of the larger working area, these devices are great for anyone who wants to handle multitasking activities on the go. If you need to answer emails while juggling files, or if you simply want to keep more than one spreadsheet open, these phones fit that bill.
One of the best Bluetooth keyboards can be incredibly useful here since it can effectively turn your foldable phone into a small laptop. It becomes much easier to complete several tasks that require constant typing, such as writing in a document or adjusting a spreadsheet. You also avoid losing screen space to the touch keyboard these devices have, which lets you make better use of the display.
In addition, manufacturers built many of these foldable models to work in a way similar to a desktop. So, with floating windows and the option to place two apps side by side, a Bluetooth keyboard helps you get even more out of these functions. It also takes up little space in a backpack, so you can carry it from one place to another with ease.
Hinge cases protect your foldable's most vulnerable part
One of the main highlights of your foldable phone is its mechanical hinge, since it allows the screen to fold and increase or reduce its area. However, this hinge is also one of the device's most vulnerable parts, and skipping a protective case that covers it is one of the common mistakes people make when buying a foldable Android phone. For that reason, it is worth investing a little more in a premium option for the protection alone.
Besides drops, you still need to deal with other issues, such as dust buildup, which happens often around the hinge area. Since this region moves a lot whenever you need to open or close the phone, any dirt there can hurt the experience over time. In the end, even if they cost more, buying a case that protects the hinge right after you purchase your device beats waiting for a problem, especially since foldable repair costs usually run high.
Ring grips make holding heavier foldable phones safer
Because of the way manufacturers build them, foldable phones are larger and heavier than the more traditional models you'll find on the market, especially when open. This makes one-handed use less comfortable and also increases the risk of dropping the phone while you handle a task. For that reason, even though this accessory is simple, picking up a ring grip is one of the essential tips and tricks for foldable phone users who want more security when using the phone.
This type of accessory improves the device's ergonomics since it gives your fingers a firmer support point while you use it. That way, you do not need to hold the phone's full weight by the sides when the screen is fully open. In addition, many grips work as a desk stand, making it possible to prop up the phone to watch videos while using all the screen space these devices offer.
External screen protectors prevent damage on foldables
Even though your foldable phone's internal screen is its main highlight and the part you most want to protect, it already comes with a protective layer you should not remove. Meanwhile, the external screen gets the most use. You'll often find yourself leaving the phone folded closed and using the outer display for small tasks like responding to messages or accessing the camera. Since it remains exposed, the outer screen has the highest chance of taking damage. For that reason, one of the first accessories any foldable phone owner should buy is a tempered glass screen protector.
As with conventional phones, a tempered glass screen protector adds a layer of defense against scratches and possible cracks from a fall without interfering with the phone's fold. The only thing you need to watch for is to ensure you're buying one custom-made for your specific device, since specifications usually change with each generation. This type of protection also prolongs the phone's lifespan and helps you avoid costly repairs.
How we chose the most useful accessories for foldable phones
There are many accessories available for foldable phones, but to build this list, we chose those focused on putting your phone's safety first. These devices usually cost much more than a conventional smartphone, so we made sure that some of the options we chose will work for anyone who wants to avoid damaging their device, whether that's the screen or another part of the structure.
We also looked at how each accessory improves the way users interact with their phones. These devices have an audience focused on productivity or multitasking. So we also wanted to highlight accessories for anyone who wants to get more out of these capabilities, such as keyboards that help with typing or products that make the phone safer to hold when you only have one free hand.
Finally, we also narrowed down the list to only include accessories that make sense for most foldable phone owners, rather than those you'd normally see tied to one brand. So regardless of whether you have a Samsung, Motorola, or another model, you should have no trouble finding these accessories for your particular phone.