5 iOS 27 Features That Aren't Available On Android (Yet)

Google's Android 17 and Apple's iOS 27 are now official, each bringing new features that Android and iPhone users may appreciate, including more advanced AI features that will be available on both platforms. As with previous releases, each company developed a few notable features that the other company should copy. We showed you the Android 17 features that Apple should consider replicating for the iPhone, but now that iOS 27 is available in beta, there are a few new iPhone features that Google should adopt. For example, Apple has brought advanced AI editing to the Photos app that is missing from Android. Also, iOS 27 has included AI-powered Safari browsing features, a new bill-splitting tool that works directly in the Camera app, and a useful Passwords app feature that will make it even easier to deal with weak and potentially compromised logins. The ability to use natural language to control the Shortcuts app and tell the phone which automations to create, rather than trying to decipher the somewhat complex Shortcuts recipes, is another feature Google can replicate.

These features make use of AI, and that's not surprising considering that the new Siri experience and Apple Intelligence features were at the center of WWDC 2026. Siri has finally become the AI-powered assistant that Apple had promised two years earlier. Siri gets both a ChatGPT-like interface and access to the user's data, so it can understand context and offer smart features based on the user's needs.

As a whole, Google will likely replicate that entire Siri experience included in iOS 27, considering the company has already started. The new Gemini Intelligence platform announced for Android 17 will be available on Android phones that meet the hardware requirements, putting Gemini AI at the heart of the Android experience.