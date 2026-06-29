SteamOS Vs. Xbox Mode: Which Is Better?

The battle for PC players' living rooms is on, and it's looking like Microsoft and Valve will be going head-to-head with their respective Xbox Project Helix and Steam Machine platforms. These two mini PC consoles aren't out yet, but that isn't stopping savvy Windows and Linux users from making their own TV setups using Xbox Mode. Those with dedicated Steam libraries are trying to do the same, but they're running into a hurdle. While it is possible to run Valve's SteamOS, it's not fully optimized for much outside of the Steam Deck.

Don't count out playing your Steam games on a TV via a mini PC just yet, though. If you're looking for that SteamOS experience on your PC, it may be better to go with something like Bazzite, a Linux-based OS optimized for gaming that features a like-for-like SteamOS Big Picture mode for a console-like experience. As for Windows, both Windows 11 and Xbox Mode can take some tinkering to install and run as smoothly as on the Asus Xbox ROG Ally X. Windows 11 runs everything, but its significant bloatware and unoptimized processes are a big problem, though there are some great tools to trim the fat further for Windows Gaming.

If your goal is online and competitive gaming, you should know that Linux distributions are currently lacking when it comes to kernel-level anti-cheat software for titles like "Fortnite" and more. Users can check which multiplayer titles run on Linux by heading over to "Are We Anti-Cheat Yet?", but this isn't a problem for single-player titles.