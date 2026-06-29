SteamOS Vs. Xbox Mode: Which Is Better?
The battle for PC players' living rooms is on, and it's looking like Microsoft and Valve will be going head-to-head with their respective Xbox Project Helix and Steam Machine platforms. These two mini PC consoles aren't out yet, but that isn't stopping savvy Windows and Linux users from making their own TV setups using Xbox Mode. Those with dedicated Steam libraries are trying to do the same, but they're running into a hurdle. While it is possible to run Valve's SteamOS, it's not fully optimized for much outside of the Steam Deck.
Don't count out playing your Steam games on a TV via a mini PC just yet, though. If you're looking for that SteamOS experience on your PC, it may be better to go with something like Bazzite, a Linux-based OS optimized for gaming that features a like-for-like SteamOS Big Picture mode for a console-like experience. As for Windows, both Windows 11 and Xbox Mode can take some tinkering to install and run as smoothly as on the Asus Xbox ROG Ally X. Windows 11 runs everything, but its significant bloatware and unoptimized processes are a big problem, though there are some great tools to trim the fat further for Windows Gaming.
If your goal is online and competitive gaming, you should know that Linux distributions are currently lacking when it comes to kernel-level anti-cheat software for titles like "Fortnite" and more. Users can check which multiplayer titles run on Linux by heading over to "Are We Anti-Cheat Yet?", but this isn't a problem for single-player titles.
Setting up Xbox Mode vs Bazzite
Windows 11 now comes with Xbox Mode, previously known as "Full Screen Experience", but for many, this isn't activated in gaming settings by default. This requires some registry editing to appear, but luckily, the GitHub community has multiple one-click solutions that we cover in our Xbox Mode guide. Xbox Mode can be toggled to load up on boot for a complete Xbox Series X-like experience, which actively limits background processes to reclaim RAM and preserve battery life (if applicable). The grind with Xbox Mode involves optimizing Windows 11 to get the most out of its components, including adjusting privacy settings and disabling AI and telemetry features that can weigh down the system. However, it supports and displays game libraries from Steam, Epic, GOG, and more, just by having the launchers and games installed locally.
Bazzite, on the other hand, is a fully optimized, gaming-focused operating system straight out of the digital box. The Linux-based operating system handles background resource allocation automatically, skipping the manual adjustments that Windows 11 requires, such as modifying registry settings and disabling telemetry scripts, to achieve more frames per second. Plus, its gaming mode is more or less SteamOS, making Bazzite a lean operating system for most. The trade-off here is the ease of accessing game libraries outside the Steam ecosystem, which isn't the end of the world with Heroic Games Launcher or Lutris, but it's an extra step.
Compatibility
Beyond storefront preference and how easy both operating systems are to set up, one option runs everything, and the other doesn't. While Linux compatibility layers like Wine have evolved and are much simpler to use, kernel-level anti-cheat software remains an impossible wall to climb without the software developers themselves building towards a Linux-compatible launch. Multiplayer and live-service games like "Fortnite," "Destiny 2," and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" straight up refuse to boot on Linux systems such as Bazzite due to security systems flagging translation protocols as an exploit threat. For gamers who primarily play titles like this, Bazzite and SteamOS aren't for you; you'll need a dual-boot PC with Windows 11 installed as well. Or, just use Xbox Mode.
For players who aren't interested in live service and multiplayer, however, Bazzite is a fantastic setup and gaming experience overall. Bazzite automatically handles sleep states, system updates, and game suspension flawlessly without disrupting gameplay. Xbox Mode is also great once other tweaks have been made, but Windows 11 has a habit of presenting pop-ups and instances that can only be removed with a mouse, which breaks the experience for those who just want a PC gaming console. Windows 11 might be the most popular gaming operating system in the PC space, but that's mostly due to compatibility. Once the anti-cheat issue is resolved, Bazzite will be the best gaming platform.