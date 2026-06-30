Hisense Can Compete With Samsung On More Than Just TVs
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Buying a brand-new TV isn't the easiest endeavor, but brands like Hisense make the shopping experience a little easier. Renowned for budget-friendly pricing, Hisense TVs are among the most popular sets on the market, and many models can even go toe-to-toe with LCD and OLED manufacturers like Samsung. When you're buying Hisense, you're usually investing in a product that punches above its weight, especially when it comes to midrange and premium tech. But TVs aren't the only home theater products Hisense knocks out of the park, and competitors like Samsung should be taking notes.
For starters, Hisense is responsible for several top-rated soundbars. Gear like the $500 Hisense AX5140Q is designed to virtualize a complete Dolby Atmos/DTS:X system, as the bar itself contains up-firing drivers for height effects, and even comes with two wireless rear speakers. Amazon shoppers love the soundbar and gave it a 4.2-star rating out of 5, based on over 250 reviews. We also understand that $500 is a big ask for enhanced TV audio, which leads us to a couple of cheaper Hisense soundbars that can still give Samsung a run for its money.
The $280 Hisense AX3120Q uses the same core system as the AX5140Q, but the bar-sub combo doesn't include wireless rears. Spec for spec, Samsung's closest match to Hisense's cheaper AX3120Q is the $800 Samsung HW-Q800F bar-woofer combo.
Hisense makes great soundbars, and they also make great projectors
Another corner of the home theater market that Hisense dominates is the projector segment. When not even a 100-inch TV screen is large enough, investing in a projector is the next logical choice. For those of us on a budget, there's the $1,300 Hisense M2 Pro, a portable 4K laser projector that delivers up to 1,300 lumens, supports Dolby Vision, and projects images up to 200 inches. You can even connect it to the internet to use Vidaa OS for access to streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more.
Want to take your projector game to the next level? Hisense also makes a premium, ultra-short-throw (UST) projector that can compete with Samsung products like The Premiere 9 ($6,000) UST system. Hisense's $6,000 XR10 Triple Laser 4K Projector is a classy-looking setup that pushes up to 6,000 ANSI lumens and features class-leading support for all major HDR formats. It even scored a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on over 150 reviews.
As you can see, Hisense doesn't mess around when it comes to putting the titans of consumer tech in their place. TCL is another budget-friendly manufacturer best known for TVs, but like Hisense, it also makes soundbars, projectors, and other devices.