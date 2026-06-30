Hisense Can Compete With Samsung On More Than Just TVs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a brand-new TV isn't the easiest endeavor, but brands like Hisense make the shopping experience a little easier. Renowned for budget-friendly pricing, Hisense TVs are among the most popular sets on the market, and many models can even go toe-to-toe with LCD and OLED manufacturers like Samsung. When you're buying Hisense, you're usually investing in a product that punches above its weight, especially when it comes to midrange and premium tech. But TVs aren't the only home theater products Hisense knocks out of the park, and competitors like Samsung should be taking notes.

For starters, Hisense is responsible for several top-rated soundbars. Gear like the $500 Hisense AX5140Q is designed to virtualize a complete Dolby Atmos/DTS:X system, as the bar itself contains up-firing drivers for height effects, and even comes with two wireless rear speakers. Amazon shoppers love the soundbar and gave it a 4.2-star rating out of 5, based on over 250 reviews. We also understand that $500 is a big ask for enhanced TV audio, which leads us to a couple of cheaper Hisense soundbars that can still give Samsung a run for its money.

The $280 Hisense AX3120Q uses the same core system as the AX5140Q, but the bar-sub combo doesn't include wireless rears. Spec for spec, Samsung's closest match to Hisense's cheaper AX3120Q is the $800 Samsung HW-Q800F bar-woofer combo.