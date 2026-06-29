The Dedicated Camera Phone Button Should Make A Comeback - Here's Why

Every so often, legacy features and products come back around and become popular again, for whatever reason. A lot of the time, it's because they offer a novel experience or toolset you can't find in digital or modern solutions. The analog point-and-shoot cameras are the perfect example of this. The old '90s disposable film cameras are popular again, right alongside the now trendy 2000s digital cameras with minimal bells and whistles.

Of course, there are also a handful of point-and-shoot cameras still worth buying new, even in 2026. But they're coming back and with a bang, largely because of their independence from modern smartphones, which tend to pack everything into one device and can be distracting. With a camera, you get a dedicated shutter button, some options for extra functions, focus, or on-the-fly adjustments, and that's about it. No notifications, no interruptions, just real in-the-moment shots and a chance at genuine photography.

Back in the early days of smartphones, some of those older models did have a dedicated camera and shutter button. That's a far cry from today's models, which, despite being the go-to photography tool for many, reserve their few physical buttons for other tasks. Maybe it's time to ditch those all-digital controls so a dedicated function or physical button can make a comeback? Sure, on Android and Samsung devices, you can double-tap the power button (or the screen button) to open the camera, but it's not really the same thing. On some phones, you can also use the volume keys to capture shots when the camera is open, but it's not the same as that. It will never mimic the tactile feel of a camera shutter button, at least not in its current form, and that's a shame.