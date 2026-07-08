10 Of The Best iPad Widgets, According To Tablet Users

Ever since iPad widgets were introduced in 2021, users have been discovering various ways to make the most of these home-screen tools. These home screen icons — which can be found by pressing and holding on the menu, then Edit, then Add Widget — offer slivers of an app's functionality but on your tablet's home screen. For any app installed on your iPad, you can add its widget to your home screen in order to enjoy the added functionality it brings.

While there are plenty of iPhone widgets that can help you get more done, iPads are a different beast entirely. Compared to a smartphone, their larger screen size, different use cases, and range of accessories all mean you're bound to use the device in different ways, and that means the widgets, too. Setting up these widgets is one of the best tips for setting up a new iPad, and it'll help you use your slate in a variety of ways.

So, where do you start? Well, you listen to users, and that's exactly what we did when coming up with this list of the most useful iPad widgets. To help determine the list and give you some added insight into how they work, I either installed the widget on my iPad or, in many cases, was already using them.