Why My 6-Year-Old Gaming Laptop Is Still Better Than The Steam Machine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a PC gamer and a fan of Valve, which makes the Steam Deck, you're probably hyped for the Steam Machine. For those who aren't into PC gaming, Valve says that the Steam Machine is "powerful PC gaming packed into a roughly 6-inch cube." This makes it an excellent living room PC console, where you can finally play your entire Steam library on your TV without worrying about building a small-form-factor desktop PC (which could get expensive). You can also easily plug and play this into your TV, which is probably the biggest advantage of this device.

The PC gaming company announced the Steam Machine in late 2025, and many got excited about its imminent arrival. That's because it uses the same SteamOS found on the Steam Deck, but pairs it with much more powerful hardware. This is especially important for gamers who have grown tired of the bugs and bloat Windows 11 comes with, and multiple tests have suggested that the former is much better when it comes to gaming.

However, that does not mean that the Steam Machine is a generally superior product for everyone. In fact, even though I am interested in getting the console, I realized that my six-year-old gaming laptop is still a better device for my use.