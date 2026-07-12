10 Fun Alexa Easter Eggs You Probably Haven't Discovered Yet
Alexa is one of the most popular and feature-rich smart assistants around, and Amazon has done a great job of making this voice-enabled assistant as convenient as possible. The device is built to comprehend a string of complex phrases to do precisely what the user expects it to, and it's great at its job. From providing answers to queries to giving people the means to control their smart homes with voice commands, Alexa is easily one of the most robust devices in its class, and anyone should give it some consideration if they're seeking out a reliable digital assistant that will make their lives easier. It's no stretch to say that many Amazon Alexa gadgets in 2026 are very much worth buying because of what they bring to the table.
On top of how practical Alexa is — in no small part because of how Amazon lets you buy some Alexa devices for very cheap — this voice assistant is also loaded with a dizzying amount of Easter eggs. It can genuinely take you days, if not weeks, to figure all of them out as you try to test Alexa's vast knowledge of pop culture while uncovering just how deep this quirky rabbit hole goes. While the celebrity voice cameos are now a thing of the past, that doesn't mean Alexa can't surprise you with some of its responses. As long as you utter some choice phrases, you can have fun conversations with Alexa and uncover the wealth of Easter eggs this technology harbors.
A whole bunch of Star Wars shenanigans
Alexa's knowledge of movies and TV shows is vast. Chances are that uttering choice phrases revolving around enduring facets of pop culture — such as announcing that your name is Inigo Montoya or asking for "Fight Club" rules — will generate responses that might surprise you in their detail and nuance. Of course, it would be impossible to talk about pop culture without mentioning the behemoth that is "Star Wars." As one would expect, Alexa is more than adept at responding appropriately to almost any iconic "Star Wars" reference that crosses your mind.
Utter phrases like "Alexa, these aren't the droids you're looking for,", "Alexa, may the force be with you," "Alexa, use the Force," "Alexa, I am your father," or "Alexa, may the Force be with you," and your smart assistant will respond in a way that might make your own knowledge of the franchise feel inadequate. Indeed, you might learn some new information and find yourself scrambling to do some fact-checking. Heck, you can even settle an age-old debate between the "Star Wars" faithful by asking Alexa who shot first, although — depending on which side of the spectrum you're on — the answer may not please you.
Alexa's a gamer
Don't assume that Alexa has no knowledge of either classic or modern video games. After all, gaming, just like movies and TV shows, has made a major mark in the pop culture zeitgeist, so it's only natural that Alexa has been programmed to respond faithfully to any questions or phrases pertaining to this industry. For starters, Alexa is more than capable of recognizing and reacting to popular gaming memes. Statements like "Alexa, is the cake a lie?" "Alexa, do a barrel roll," and "Alexa, all your base are belong to us" all have unique responses that will entertain anyone even remotely familiar with the realm of video games.
Mass Effect fans can ask, "Alexa, does this unit have a soul?" to get a response that will please players who are familiar with what may be one of the greatest sci-fi trilogies in gaming history — and no, we're not counting Andromeda here. Meanwhile, Portal fans can ask Alexa if it knows who GLaDOS is, prompting a hilarious response and making it clear that these two AI programs aren't exactly the best of friends. Finally, reciting the iconic Konami code — Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start — to Alexa prompts a quirky response where this assistant pretends to enter Super Alexa mode ... only for the process to fail.
Fun musical quips
As one would expect, Alexa is pretty well-versed when it comes to all things music, as well. Given how some lyrics and song titles have become iconic in their own right, it's only natural that Alexa also responds to them with confidence. Statements you can try out include the likes of, "Alexa, who let the dogs out," "Alexa, what does the fox say," "Alexa, what is love," "Alexa, who is the real Slim Shady," "Alexa, my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard," "Alexa, I've got 99 problems," and — a certified Rick-Rolling classic — "Alexa, never gonna give you up."
Alexa can also sing a bunch of songs for you if you request it. You can ask the device to sing the traditional "Happy Birthday" song, Christmas carols, and the national anthem, as well as many other well-known classics. On top of this, Alexa can also whip out a wicked beatbox at your behest!
The gadget also used to house an additional Easter egg — if you said "Alexa, I love you," it used to sing a special song that served as a pretty neat trick. This functionality has been removed, but not totally. If you still want to hear this iconic song, all you have to say is "Alexa, sing the 'I love you' song."
Play games with Alexa
If you're bored and feel like there's nothing to do around the house, it's time to make Alexa entertain you. This smart assistant is capable of playing a lot of games, as long as you say the right things. Say, "Alexa, read my mind," or "Alexa, play Akinator with me" to initiate a guessing game as Alexa tries to figure out what you're thinking of at that moment. You can also play classic games like Bingo and Tic Tac Toe with the correct commands, although we highly recommend that you use a pen and a piece of paper for those so that you don't have to make the effort of mapping out everything in your mind as Alexa continues to ramble on.
Trivia nuts will love how easy it is to start a quiz with Alexa. Based on the topic of your choice, you can enjoy quizzes centered around movies, TV shows, music, video games, and geography, to name a few. People who love trivia talk shows can go the extra mile and play their very own version of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader," and "Jeopardy!" if they wish.
Finally, if you're in the mood to play more complex games with your smart assistant, then it's time to download some Alexa Skills. "Earplay" is a great CYOA (Choose Your Own Adventure) game where you take on the role of a secret agent over seven malleable chapters. "The Wayne Investigation" puts you in the shoes of an investigator in the city of Gotham, trying to solve the double murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne. "The Dark Citadel" is another fun CYOA game set in a fantasy world where your choices shape the outcome of the story.
Explore Alexa's identity
Who said any of Alexa's Easter eggs are unrelated to the technology itself? Instead of being an unfeeling, uncaring digital assistant, you can enjoy some surprisingly in-depth responses if you want to know more about Alexa on a personal level. Ask enough questions, and you'll find out that Alexa's favorite color is ultraviolet, it's single, its zodiac sign is a Scorpio, it doesn't have a last name, and it aspires to be the computer from Star Trek.
Beyond those up-close-and-personal nuggets, you can also find out whether this AI has passed the Turing Test, where it lives, where it was born, and details about its weight and height. You can even ask Alexa about its opinions on Siri and Apple as a whole. Want to enjoy an even deeper dive into the secret life of your digital assistant? Ask questions like "Alexa, are you a robot?" and "Alexa, do you have pets?" along with a bunch of queries about its favorite things.
Encourage Alexa to joke around
In the mood for a joke? Alexa is there for you! You can simply ask the device to make you laugh, and it will do the needful by pulling a joke from the thin air (thin Ethernet?) of its mountains of data. You'll be surprised at how nuanced this function is, with Alexa being able to curate a joke tailored just for your tastes, as long as you specify what you're in the mood to laugh at.
Want to listen to a dad joke that'll make you belly laugh at how lame it is? Alexa's got you covered. What about a slightly dirty joke? Well, Alexa will try its best, although don't expect any raunchy, outright NSFW material. Need to hear a classic knock-knock or elephant joke? Guess what — Alexa can also deliver in those comedy niches. In fact, Alexa's funny-telling capabilities are so intense that you can ask it to curate a joke steeped in pop culture, such as a chuckle-inducing punchline revolving around "Star Wars" or "Harry Potter." You'll be surprised at how on-point its joke will be!
Engage in some fun wordplay
Given how nuanced the AI technology powering Alexa is, it's almost a given that it's also a master of wordplay. You can put it to the test by asking it to generate all sorts of poems. A basic A-B-A-B or A-A-B-B rhyming scheme is child's play here, so you might want to ask it to recite more complex poetry. A funny limerick or an introspective haiku will be far more impressive. If you truly want your mind blown — in a similar manner to the topical jokes we've discussed earlier — ask the device to generate a complex poem about your favorite movie or TV show. Chances are that Alexa will absolutely nail it.
Of course, poetry isn't the only area where Alexa can show off its wordplay. Oxymorons, palindromes, clever puns, and tricky tongue-twisters — it can do it all. If you're looking for a brain-teaser, then Alexa also has its fair share of clever riddles and mind-boggling puzzles to keep you entertained. This digital assistant can even speak in Pig Latin, making for an amusing response if you ask it to utter complex phrases in this weird language.
Storytime with Alexa
One of the coolest things you didn't know your Amazon Echo Dot can do is perfect for people who want their children to enjoy a peaceful sleep while listening to an endless collection of bedtime stories. Of course, you could also just ask for a regular story if you want Alexa to ramble and fill up the oppressive silence in your house. There's something oddly tantalizing about hearing Alexa speak in a low volume as you go about your day-to-day chores.
If you don't want to hear just any run-of-the-mill story, though, you can ask Alexa to tell you exactly the kind of tale you're in the mood for. Funny, romantic, action-packed, sad, happy, introspective, historical — no matter what you want to listen to, rest assured that Alexa is more than capable of fulfilling your request.
These stories don't need to take on the form of rigid prose, either. We've already talked about Alexa being well-versed in poetry, and you can take this a step further by asking it to tell a long — and possibly epic — story in the form of a poem. The results can be pretty satisfying, and sometimes more than a little humorous.
Get a hint from Alexa by asking for an Easter egg
At this point, it should be evident that Alexa's full to the brim with so many Easter eggs it'll make your head spin. The sheer number of quirky and clever responses this smart assistant boasts is genuinely impressive. However, it can also be overwhelming if you're on a warpath to uncover all of these secrets and find out exactly how much Alexa is capable of. Instead of saying every phrase that comes to mind in the hope of uncovering yet another Easter egg, there's a lesser-known Alexa command you should be using.
Say phrases like "Alexa, give me an Easter egg" or "Alexa, I'm bored," and your digital assistant will send you on a hunt to uncover one of the many secrets it harbors. These will usually be of the simpler variety, but there's a way to coax Alexa into giving you a hint for a more complex and well-hidden secret. Just say "Alexa, give me a hard-boiled Easter egg," and it will give you a more obtuse hint, forcing you to figure out what unique secret your assistant is harboring.
Create your own Easter eggs
Who said that Easter eggs need to be defined by whatever whims and fancies took over the developers at Amazon when they tried to make Alexa seem cool in their image? The best part about Alexa is how malleable it is, to the point where you can set up your own protocols and use unique, personalized phrases to train Alexa. With this essential tip to use your Amazon Alexa to its fullest extent, your digital assistant can deliver a response curated by you or carry out a string of unique actions using other pieces of smart tech to make your home seem more advanced than ever.
The possibilities here are endless! You can say a phrase like "Alexa, let there be light" to turn on all the lights in your house, but that's just skimming the surface of what you can achieve with your custom Easter eggs. A great example of this is causing the lights in your house to flash and a loud siren to ring from your smart speakers whenever you say "Alexa, enable maximum alert mode." If nothing else, it's a fun way to entertain your guests as you show exactly what your version of Alexa — not to mention your own imagination — is capable of.