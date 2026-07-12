10 Fun Alexa Easter Eggs You Probably Haven't Discovered Yet

Alexa is one of the most popular and feature-rich smart assistants around, and Amazon has done a great job of making this voice-enabled assistant as convenient as possible. The device is built to comprehend a string of complex phrases to do precisely what the user expects it to, and it's great at its job. From providing answers to queries to giving people the means to control their smart homes with voice commands, Alexa is easily one of the most robust devices in its class, and anyone should give it some consideration if they're seeking out a reliable digital assistant that will make their lives easier. It's no stretch to say that many Amazon Alexa gadgets in 2026 are very much worth buying because of what they bring to the table.

On top of how practical Alexa is — in no small part because of how Amazon lets you buy some Alexa devices for very cheap — this voice assistant is also loaded with a dizzying amount of Easter eggs. It can genuinely take you days, if not weeks, to figure all of them out as you try to test Alexa's vast knowledge of pop culture while uncovering just how deep this quirky rabbit hole goes. While the celebrity voice cameos are now a thing of the past, that doesn't mean Alexa can't surprise you with some of its responses. As long as you utter some choice phrases, you can have fun conversations with Alexa and uncover the wealth of Easter eggs this technology harbors.