5 Portable CD Players Every Audiophile Should Keep On Their Radar

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There's a reason offline music is coming back in style, even though streaming offers a wider selection and faster access. Along with the fact that you can actually own physical media, certain formats such as CDs offer a nostalgic experience while still delivering quality sound. Compact discs are fun to collect, and they're also good for mobility, so it's worth considering some portable CD players that even audiophiles may want to look into for their audio arsenal.

With CDs maintaining a fixed, lossless 16-bit/44.1kHz standard, the format can be great for users wanting recordings sounding like they just came fresh from the studio. Compared to streaming, CDs can offer users better consistency and more control, and naturally these players being portable ensures users can take their favorite albums wherever they go. For the devices on this list, we scoured the net and looked at reviews from actual customers to ensure these devices have the goods.

From players with retro vibes you can take on the go to a system that reminds you about the cost of batteries, each of these devices has something unique to offer. Of course, it never hurts to be aware of the best portable DACs for those constantly chasing different sound options. Though CDs may have declined in popularity over the years, these portable CD players may just help you hear your favorite music from a new perspective.