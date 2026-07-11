5 Portable CD Players Every Audiophile Should Keep On Their Radar
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There's a reason offline music is coming back in style, even though streaming offers a wider selection and faster access. Along with the fact that you can actually own physical media, certain formats such as CDs offer a nostalgic experience while still delivering quality sound. Compact discs are fun to collect, and they're also good for mobility, so it's worth considering some portable CD players that even audiophiles may want to look into for their audio arsenal.
With CDs maintaining a fixed, lossless 16-bit/44.1kHz standard, the format can be great for users wanting recordings sounding like they just came fresh from the studio. Compared to streaming, CDs can offer users better consistency and more control, and naturally these players being portable ensures users can take their favorite albums wherever they go. For the devices on this list, we scoured the net and looked at reviews from actual customers to ensure these devices have the goods.
From players with retro vibes you can take on the go to a system that reminds you about the cost of batteries, each of these devices has something unique to offer. Of course, it never hurts to be aware of the best portable DACs for those constantly chasing different sound options. Though CDs may have declined in popularity over the years, these portable CD players may just help you hear your favorite music from a new perspective.
Syitren R300 Retro
For those looking for some modern functionalities with retro vibes, the $109.99 Syitren R300 Retro CD Player holds a 4.0-star rating on Amazon with 538 reviews. Along with being able to play traditional CDs, it also supports MP3s and CD-Gs (CDs with graphics typically used for karaoke). There's also Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for pairing wireless headphones and speakers, though users should note that the device does not connect to smartphones or computers.
Looking like something that came straight from the '70s, a big feature of the R300 is that it features an SPDIF (Sony/Phillips Digital Interface) fiber optic output. Built for transmitting high-quality digital audio, Syitren promises that this proprietary output provides a high signal quality while reducing interference. In terms of use, the company promises four hours of battery life with the 2000mAh battery, though users can also rely on USB-C. Naturally, there's a 3.5mm input jack for wired headphones as well.
Looking at what customers have to say about the player, users note the performance of the optical output and appreciate the device's smooth sound quality. Though many find it rather easy to use, at least one customer was hoping the player would have EQ controls, whereas some report having issues with the Bluetooth connectivity. Nonetheless, 76% of customers rate this one four stars or higher, and this may be a good device to pair with the best headphones for practically every budget.
Moondrop Discdream 2
We took a look at Moondrop's portable USB-C DAC/AMP while listing cheap audiophile gadgets that can transform a music experience, and the company has another solid device for those who like their audio portable. Amazon's Choice Moondrop Discdream 2 portable CD player goes for $179.99, and there are some solid specs under the hood. With a clamshell design, the big draw is that it also moonlights as a USB desktop sound card. When used in this fashion, it can support DSD 256 (direct stream digital) and PCM decoding up to 32bits/384kHz.
Promising a Hi-Fi audio circuit alongside independent DAC decoding and amplifier outputs, the Discdream also includes a 3.5mm output that provides 2Vrms/124mW of undistorted power when connected to a 32ohm load. The company claims that it can support a variety of in-ear headphones, full-size headphones, and even earbuds. Charging via USB-C, Moondrop promises 9 hours of battery life thanks to the 3500mAh battery.
Holding a 4.3-star rating with 172 reviews, users give this one high marks for its clear-sounding DAC and visible LED display. Finding it to be a suitable portable CD player overall, some customers do find the price to be a bit high for what you get in the box — especially since it lacks Bluetooth support. One customer also notes that it doesn't have internal resume memory, so CDs start back from the beginning when stopped or paused. Nonetheless, the additional soundcard features can make this one appealing.
Klim Nomad
The $59.97 Klim Nomad Portable CD Player makes can be a good choice for those who shopping on a budget. An Amazon's Choice item with a 4.4-star rating and 3,816 reviews, some of the big draws for the Nomad are that it includes a double audio port for connecting two sets of headphones while also featuring additional audio options that may appeal to those looking for an extra unit for their vehicle. Along with being able to play CDs while on the move (including CD-R/RW, HDCD, MP3, and WMA discs), the Nomad also features the ability to play TF cards up to 32GB in size as well as FM radio.
There's also Bluetooth support for speaker or headphone pairing, and users can also connect the included earphones to the second audio port to act as a signal booster for the antenna. This device also includes a 2000mAh battery for keeping things portable, which the company claims can provide 10 to 14 hours of use depending on volume and connections.
Users on Amazon appreciate the Nomad for its smooth audio quality and anti-skip protections when dropped. Finding it to be a good throwback player, users do appreciate that it comes with modern features, though many take issue with the device's Bluetooth capabilities. Customers may also want to consider their own headphones over what arrives with the device. Nonetheless, 87% of customers rate this one four stars or higher, so it may be worth pairing with some cheap headphones for audiophiles.
Philips Portable Boombox
Portable doesn't always mean a device that requires headphones or external speakers, and the Amazon's Choice Philips Portable Boombox for $159.99 may be appealing to those wanting something different. Along with being able to play a variety of CD formats, including CD-R/RW and MP3, the big thing about this player is that it includes Philips's Bass Reflex Speaker System that features an additional bass pipe that promises deeper bass with lower distortion.
Promising one-touch connectivity to near field communication (NFC)-supported smartphones, users can simply tap a device against the boombox for easy pairing. Additionally, this 12W boombox features two stereo speakers configured in a 2.1 surround sound channel configuration. Naturally, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack option for those who still want to use their favorite pair. However, users should be aware that this device takes six D-cell batteries to be portable.
Holding a 4.2-star rating with 2,854 reviews, customers find the audio of this boombox to be clear and balanced, with one review saying the sound is fair for the price. Users also appreciate the included remote, and many enjoyed the high nostalgia factor of the system. On the flip side, some users find the player to be expensive for what you get, whereas some users also had trouble with the included instructions. Considering the portability of this one, users may also want to consider other gadgets that can be perfect for hosting parties.
FiiO DM13
FiiO produces a portable DAC that's good for upgrading terrible phone audio, so it's worth mentioning the $179.99 FiiO DM13 portable stereo CD player. What's interesting about this player aside from its incredibly modern look is that it includes dual 32-bit Cirrus Logic DAC chips alongside dual SG Micro Corp SGM8262 op-amps that offer large dynamic range and high linearity.
With a balanced output power up to 660mW, the DM13 supports a variety of active speakers as well as headphone amplifiers thanks to the included 4.4mm balanced line output. Another interesting thing about this device is that it includes USB ripping and recording, meaning users can rip CDs to WAV format and send them straight to mobile storage. For power, the device has a special D.MODE option that allows users to either rely on the lithium-ion battery for eight hours of use or connect the device to micro USB without using the battery at all.
Looking at reviews on Amazon, users give this player 4.1 stars with 169 reviews. Users appreciate the overall build quality of the device, with one user saying it pairs well with headphones for a warm, driving sound. Finding playback to be smooth and dynamic, at least one user reported an issue where CDs sound like they're skipping even if they are not. Even so, the hardware in this device can make this one a consideration.
How we determined these portable CD players
Devising this, we were determined to find a selection of portable CD players that offered something unique in their own right, with each item on having something about it that separates it from the rest. Additionally, customer reviews from those with hands-on experience were prioritized, and we made sure that each device holds at least a four-star rating or better on Amazon based on hundreds of scores. Bonus points were also given to Amazon Choice items, and we also did our best to go with a selection of devices that may fit a variety of budgets.