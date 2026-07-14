10 Alexa Commands You Should Know For Controlling Your Smart Home

When you have smart cameras in multiple locations in your house, being able to quickly switch to them to make sure everything is okay can make your life much easier. A command you can have for Alexa is to ask to bring up your security cameras so you can take a look through them while you're at home, and if you hear a noise somewhere or want to see where your kids are during the day. Asking Alexa to bring it up on your smartphone or on another device is a simple command so you can see everything instantly. You can choose to have a set series of cameras brought up when you use a certain command (depending on your routine). You can also get them through your Amazon Fire TV, which is a great addition to your home security system.

You can get even more specific by having a range of cameras for certain areas. For example, you can say, "Alexa, bring up the backyard security," and have it set up so that this command shows all the backyard cameras. The same goes for the front yard, or the one at your front door when someone knocks. Creating a routine specifically for your cameras makes it easier to keep track of your entire household whenever you want to take a glance. You can also set a routine for specific devices to display if they detect motion.