5 Of The Best OnePlus Phones You Can't Buy In The US
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OnePlus has been one of the top smartphone brands in the U.S. for years now, with the company officially entering the market in 2014 by selling the OnePlus One on an invite-only basis. Despite its presence in the U.S., the Chinese tech company doesn't make all of its phones available to stateside customers. Some of its best phones are sold exclusively in other countries, while U.S. customers only get a handful of options.
In fact, when you take a look at OnePlus' U.S. website at the time of this writing, you'll only find two devices listed by the company: the flagship OnePlus 15 and the upper-midrange OnePlus 15R. If you're not someone who frequents technology news websites, you might think these two are the only two phones the company is selling everywhere at this moment, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
There are many more phones that the company has released and is selling in other places aside from the United States. We've rounded up a list of the five best OnePlus phones that you can't buy from OnePlus directly if you're in the United States.
OnePlus 15T
OnePlus has one flagship phone on its website that you can buy in the U.S., but there's also the OnePlus 15T, which is available in some markets. The OnePlus 15T is a premium phone that features all the bells and whistles you'd expect from a phone of its status. That includes Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, LPDDR5X Ultra memory, UFS 4.1 storage, and 100 W fast charging support. Starting with the display, the phone offers a 6.32-inch AMOLED panel with 1,216 by 2,640 resolution.
The screen offers a 165 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion and can hit 3,600-nit peak brightness. As one of the few phones that use silicon-carbon batteries, this phone has a 7,500 mAh cell that can be charged either via USB-C or wirelessly. Charging the OnePlus 15T wirelessly should be just as fast, as it supports speeds of up to 50 W. For the camera, there are two lenses on the rear (a 50 MP 1/1.56-inch Sony camera alongside another 50 MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom) and a single 16 MP selfie camera.
This phone launched in China starting at an equivalent of $625 for a base model with 12 GB of memory and 256 GB storage, and $828 for a variant with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Compared to the OnePlus 15, the 15T offers almost the same goodies for much less.
OnePlus Nord 6
Announced by the company in April 2026 for the Indian market, the OnePlus Nord 6 is a midrange smartphone that looks pretty good not just on paper but in actual use as well. GSMArena praises the phone for being a solid device that makes spending extra for the 15R unnecessary. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset paired with 8 GB or 12 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage, the Nord 6 is no slouch performance-wise.
It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1,272 by 2,772-pixel resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. When it comes to battery life, the OnePlus Nord 6 can last for days, thanks to the 9,000 mAh battery included in the Indian variant of the phone — far more capacity than what you get on the OnePlus 15 and 15R. To charge that big battery, the Nord 6 supports up to 80 W speeds when using a cable.
For pictures, the phone has a dual rear camera setup made up of a 50 MP primary wide-angle camera and an 8 MP ultrawide lens, while there's a single 32 MP camera on the front of the device for selfies. This phone is sold in three colorways, including Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver. In India, this phone had a launch price of about $408.
OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite
The Chinese company's Nord series is known to be budget-friendly, and if the Nord CE6 Lite were available in the States, it would definitely be a contender for the best entry-level phone. OnePlus launched this device in India starting at approximately $245, but considering what it offers, the Nord CE6 Lite is a solid choice for an entry-level phone.
Its key features include a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,000-nit peak brightness, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chip, 6 or 8 GB of memory, and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage. The Nord CE6 Lite keeps the storage expansion tradition alive by including a microSD card slot, so it's unfortunate that it isn't sold in the United States. Fortunately, if you love being able to expand storage, there are a few Android phones with microSD card slots that you can still buy.
In the camera department, the Nord CE6 Lite comes with a single 50 MP primary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera. It draws power from a 7,000 mAh battery, and despite its price, this phone supports charging speeds of up to 45 W. With its massive battery, the phone can act as a power bank due to its 10 W reverse wired charging support.
OnePlus Nord CE6
Sitting above its Nord CE6 Lite variant in OnePlus' lineup, the Nord CE6 is another solid phone from the company that you can't buy in the United States. It's a budget phone that, like its cheaper sibling, launched in India. Priced at around $320 for the base variant, the OnePlus Nord CE6 has slightly better specs than the Lite variant for barely $100 extra.
At the front is a 6.78-inch 144 Hz AMOLED screen with 1,800-nit peak brightness and a 32 MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip that works in tandem with 8 GB of memory. The Indian variant of the Nord CE6 includes an 8,000 mAh battery, which should last you throughout the day. It ships in two variants, one with 128 GB of built-in storage and another with 256 GB. The phone's rear has a 50 MP primary camera and an auxiliary lens.
Like most modern phones, it comes with a USB-C port with fast charging support. For the Nord CE6, it supports up to 80 W wired charging speeds. The device also supports reverse wired charging with speeds of up to 27 W in India. Despite its budget-friendly price, the phone's build quality is described as "sturdy" by GSMArena. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the site also highlights battery life as another major selling point, considering it ships with an 8,000 mAh battery.
OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro
The OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro smartphone is also a new entrant in the company's smartphone lineup outside the United States. It debuted in China in June 2026, but stands out with its competitive pricing. For context, OnePlus sells this phone in its home country starting at an equivalent of about $295. For that price, you're getting plenty of phone for the price, at least on paper.
That includes a bright 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1,272 by 2,772 resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits — that makes it brighter than the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and even the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Besides the impressive display for a phone of its price, the Turbo 6X Pro is powered by an 8,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports up to 80 W fast charging speeds. It has the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Super chip on the inside and offers 8 GB of memory as standard, but there's also a 12 GB RAM variant.
For storage, it comes with 128 GB as the minimum and 256 GB if you need extra, as it doesn't have a microSD card slot. For a phone going for around $300, the Turbo 6X Pro has a solid dual camera setup at the back (50 MP wide and 13 MP ultrawide) and a single 16 MP selfie camera.
How we selected these OnePlus phones
Although the future of OnePlus phones is seemingly in limbo as of this writing, the company hasn't stopped making smartphones. GSMArena's listings show the company has launched a bunch of phones since it released the OnePlus 15 in October 2025. That makes choosing the best overseas options from the company a daunting task. We strictly selected models that offer good value for the price based on our expertise and that are not sold by the company in the United States. To determine whether a phone was available to buy in the U.S., we simply checked the company's U.S. online store.