5 Of The Best OnePlus Phones You Can't Buy In The US

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OnePlus has been one of the top smartphone brands in the U.S. for years now, with the company officially entering the market in 2014 by selling the OnePlus One on an invite-only basis. Despite its presence in the U.S., the Chinese tech company doesn't make all of its phones available to stateside customers. Some of its best phones are sold exclusively in other countries, while U.S. customers only get a handful of options.

In fact, when you take a look at OnePlus' U.S. website at the time of this writing, you'll only find two devices listed by the company: the flagship OnePlus 15 and the upper-midrange OnePlus 15R. If you're not someone who frequents technology news websites, you might think these two are the only two phones the company is selling everywhere at this moment, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

There are many more phones that the company has released and is selling in other places aside from the United States. We've rounded up a list of the five best OnePlus phones that you can't buy from OnePlus directly if you're in the United States.