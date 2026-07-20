8 Alexa Commands You Should Try If You Have Kids At Home

If you think the novelty of voiced smart assistants like Alexa is fading away now that most households are familiar with how this technology operates, think again. The engineers over at Amazon are doing their very best to make this smart assistant feature-rich, capable, and entertaining to boot. With the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence, it's hardly surprising that Amazon would double down on its use of AI technology to make its assistant more competent than ever, with Alexa+ being more than worth paying for in 2026 because of how massive an improvement it is.

With the sheer number of detailed responses and helpful actions that Alexa can undertake, you can use this digital assistant to suit your household's needs as and when you see fit. If you're already an Alexa user, you can make the most of your experience by using some essential tips and tricks. And if you have kids at home, there are some specific Alexa commands that might really hit the spot for you and your family. Either use these commands when you're around or teach your children what to say so that you cover all bases and maximize the helpfulness Alexa can provide when raising your tiny tots.