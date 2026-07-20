8 Alexa Commands You Should Try If You Have Kids At Home
If you think the novelty of voiced smart assistants like Alexa is fading away now that most households are familiar with how this technology operates, think again. The engineers over at Amazon are doing their very best to make this smart assistant feature-rich, capable, and entertaining to boot. With the growing prevalence of artificial intelligence, it's hardly surprising that Amazon would double down on its use of AI technology to make its assistant more competent than ever, with Alexa+ being more than worth paying for in 2026 because of how massive an improvement it is.
With the sheer number of detailed responses and helpful actions that Alexa can undertake, you can use this digital assistant to suit your household's needs as and when you see fit. If you're already an Alexa user, you can make the most of your experience by using some essential tips and tricks. And if you have kids at home, there are some specific Alexa commands that might really hit the spot for you and your family. Either use these commands when you're around or teach your children what to say so that you cover all bases and maximize the helpfulness Alexa can provide when raising your tiny tots.
Alexa, call mom/dad
One of the most useful features of Alexa is how it lets you call other people as long as you've saved their contact information. Both Echo-to-Echo calling and Echo-to-mobile calling can be facilitated, as long as you've given Alexa the required permissions to move forward with this action. Open the Alexa app, select the More button, and tap on Communicate. From there, you can verify your phone number, sync your contacts, and grant the permissions needed to make calls. If you have children at home, it's very important to set this up so that they can easily contact you in the event of an emergency.
After all, a situation may arise where there's no parent at home and a child needs to contact them for something urgent. By setting up these permissions and syncing your contacts beforehand, you can set up a safety net for your child and instantly respond if your child needs to get in touch with you. Even if your children don't have their own phones, you can register your contact names as "Mom" and "Dad" (or whatever your kids call you) with Alexa. Then, if your son or daughter needs to contact you — for emergency purposes or otherwise — then all they need to say is "Alexa, call Mom" or "Alexa, call Dad," and a line of communication will be established promptly. This useful feature alone makes an Amazon Alexa gadget worth buying in 2026, especially for parents.
Alexa, tell a bedtime story and Alexa, play sleep sounds
Getting your child to sleep is a routine you must be familiar with at this point. Any young, developing kid needs to follow a healthy sleep schedule so that their growth isn't hampered. And nothing puts a youngster in the mood for slumber quite like a bedtime story. Coming up with a tale to tell every night, though, can be a tall task for any parent. If there's some late-night work you need to attend to, or you just want to enjoy some worry-free time without maxing out your creativity again, then why not let your smart assistant take over these late-night duties for you with some lesser-known Alexa commands you could be using?
All you need to do is say "Alexa, tell a bedtime story," and your digital assistant will do the needful for you. In fact, instead of making it tell a generic tale, you can personalize it so that Alexa incorporates your child's favorite franchises, characters, and genres, making for an entertaining yet soothing tale that should help your kids get to sleep in no time.
If you don't want their dreams to be disturbed in any way, then you can even ask Alexa to play appropriate sleep sounds that provide your child with some helpful white noise. That way, they can comfortably remain in the realm of their dreams without being interrupted by any sudden outside voices or sounds.
Ask Alexa to spell, do basic math, and perform other educational functions
Will you ever rely on Alexa for answers regarding complex organic chemistry or mind-boggling calculus? Probably not ... but this smart assistant is more than capable of showing off its knowledge when it comes to a basic level of education. We're definitely not suggesting that you enlist Alexa to outright help your child do their homework for them — although that may actually be possible — but the system is more than capable of serving as a teaching aid as your kids work to grasp everything they're learning at school.
Basic math problems, any questions related to geography, spelling out words that are tripping up your kid, and answering simple science queries are just a few of the many ways that Alexa can help bolster your child's studies. As long as you or your child structures their queries properly and asks Alexa the right questions, this smart assistant will be very helpful when it comes to helping your child learn and expand their knowledge base. And heck, you might even get a bit nostalgic if the little one stumbles into certain areas of expertise. "Alexa, spell 'pwned'."
Alexa, play a game with us
Who said Alexa is only good for practical functions when it comes to interacting with your child? Just like any human, even Alexa is capable of being a bit whimsical from time to time. This digital assistant can entertain you in more ways than one, letting you play games with its advanced AI to keep both you and your child entertained.
The sheer number of games that Alexa can play with you is vast. Sticking with the educational angle from before, you can ask Alexa to present quizzes based on anything from sports or other real-world topics to your child's favorite fictional franchise. It's a great way to gamify the act of learning and exercising a young mind. Of course, you can move away from basic quizzes and play other types of games. "Alexa, play Akinator" or "Alexa, read my mind" starts a guessing game as Alexa tries to figure out what you or your child is thinking about at the moment. "Alexa, play True or False" starts a guessing game where your kid has to figure out whether the statements this virtual assistant is uttering are correct or not.
If you want to play a slightly more complex game with your child, then it's time to activate a bunch of Alexa Skills. The easiest way to start using this hidden Amazon Echo feature is by saying "Alexa, enable Brain Workout" or any other available skill. Alternatively, you can head to the Alexa app, tap on the menu button, and select "Skills & Games" to browse the wealth of options at your behest. The possibilities are endless here — you can guide a hunter through a treacherous cave, interact with spooky ghosts, and play a classic escape room game, to name just a few.
Alexa, make us laugh
Sometimes, a simple laugh is enough to bond with your child. Sure, you may be a budding stand-up comic in your own right, but you don't have to scour the internet for tried-and-tested jokes if your humor pool is running out. Just say "Alexa, tell me a joke," and let your smart assistant take on this responsibility as it utters a bunch of hilarious, family-friendly quips to elicit a hearty chuckle from both you and your kid. You don't need to stick to these generic jokes, either — tailor your commands accordingly to listen to everything from classic knock-knock jokes to ultra-lame dad jokes that end up being funny in their own right. You can even ask for a dirty joke! Don't worry, though — Alexa's protocols prevent it from being totally explicit, which means you'll likely hear a joke about something that's literally dirty (think muddy piglet).
You can also leverage Alexa's impressive wordplay skills to generate more elaborate jokes. This digital assistant is capable of reciting hilarious limericks and amusing tongue twisters, as well as responding to classic joke setups – Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?" or "Alexa, is your refrigerator running?" You can even ask Alexa to roast popular figures ... or yourself, for that matter. The possibilities are endless, and the laughs will never stop once your kid starts pushing the boundaries to see just how endless Alexa's repertoire of jokes is.
Use Alexa to make household announcements
Any parent knows how much of a chaotic nightmare it can be to get kids to follow a routine. Waking up on time and eating meals with the family can help instill a sense of discipline, but trying to enforce these rules over and over again can be exhausting ... especially if your kid gets a bit stubborn about it. In this situation, you can ask Alexa to give your child a much-needed nudge to follow the rules of the household.
If you have multiple Echo smart speakers scattered around the house, then a clever use for these Amazon devices is to turn them into a makeshift intercom system that loudly declares any announcement to your kids ... and the rest of the household. Need to wake your children up but don't want to personally shake them out of their reverie? Just say "Alexa, tell everyone to wake up" for a loud announcement that will do its part in the daily rise-and-shine. On a similar note, you can tell Alexa to announce when it's time for breakfast, lunch, or dinner so that your child can be summoned to the dining table. Finally, saying "Alexa, announce that it's bedtime" will make it clear to your children that it's time to tear themselves away from the television and go to bed.
Alexa, open Animal Workout and Alexa, open Animal Yoga
If you want your children to be fit and active while at home without breaking everything in sight, this is another avenue where Alexa can be a massive help. While the assistant can supervise a regular workout session with its commands, you might want to inject a bit of whimsy into the process for your children if you want to get them moving ... while still having fun. A couple of specific commands can help you in that regard.
If you say "Alexa, open Animal Workout," then this digital assistant will kickstart a unique workout regimen where it encourages your child — and you, if you want to sweat it out — to mimic the movement of various animals in fun, energetic exercises that serve as a great way to manage your child's energy and help them burn some calories.
Along with this, if you want your child to enjoy a more relaxed exercise that focuses more on stretches instead of core movement, then just say "Alexa, open Animal Yoga" instead. The list of animals that this exercise session encourages your child to emulate is quite extensive, ranging from basic ones like butterflies, cats, crocodiles, eagles, elephants, frogs, giraffes, kangaroos, and lions, all the way to more exotic species like angelfish, armadillos, chameleons, and pufferfish. There's even a dragon added to the mix, because why not?
Get silly with Alexa
Who said Alexa only engages in highbrow humor? If you want to laugh along with your child as Alexa does the silliest things possible, then make sure you know which commands bring out your digital assistant's immature side. Let's get the elephant in the room out of the way first — toilet humor. You'll be surprised to know the sheer number of unique farts that Alexa can let out if you command it to. Aside from the basic "Alexa, fart" command, you can ask her to do loud, squeaky, or wet farts, enjoying a hilarious moment with your child as your very smart, very sophisticated digital assistant engages in the lowest form of humor possible.
These aren't the only funny or entertaining sounds Alexa is capable of recreating, though. She can also whip out some questionable beatboxing, initiate a drumroll to build up to anything epic you're planning, quack out the alphabet, and even let out a bunch of other goofy animal sounds. You can even ask her to bust out some sick rhymes if you and your child want to hear just how great a rapper your virtual assistant is capable of being!