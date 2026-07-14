5 Of The Best Modern MP3 Players You Can Buy In 2026

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Sometimes, all you want is the music. Though it may be more difficult to find a smartphone that doesn't support MP3s or audio streaming services these days, having a digital audio player (DAP) that focuses almost exclusively on playing tunes can be a nice way to listen without interruptions. There are old MP3 players still in the wild, of course, but buying them may be questionable, and many of today's players offer features we've come to rely on. With this in mind, we wanted to look at the best modern MP3 players worth your money.

Exploring what actual customers have to say across the web, we discovered a variety of players that have something to offer those looking to get their toes wet in the world of DAPs, though some of these players may also have audiophiles turning their heads. Additionally, many of these players support file formats beyond MP3, including lossless formats like FLAC and WAV, giving users plenty of audio options.

Though old heads may recall the vintage days of MP3 players before the original Apple iPod (quite possibly the most iconic MP3 player ever), today's devices can still provide their own listening experiences while putting users more in control of their music. For anyone looking for options outside of streaming services or more traditional physical formats, a solid MP3 player may just be the way to go — and some of the prices on these items certainly help.