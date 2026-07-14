5 Of The Best Modern MP3 Players You Can Buy In 2026
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Sometimes, all you want is the music. Though it may be more difficult to find a smartphone that doesn't support MP3s or audio streaming services these days, having a digital audio player (DAP) that focuses almost exclusively on playing tunes can be a nice way to listen without interruptions. There are old MP3 players still in the wild, of course, but buying them may be questionable, and many of today's players offer features we've come to rely on. With this in mind, we wanted to look at the best modern MP3 players worth your money.
Exploring what actual customers have to say across the web, we discovered a variety of players that have something to offer those looking to get their toes wet in the world of DAPs, though some of these players may also have audiophiles turning their heads. Additionally, many of these players support file formats beyond MP3, including lossless formats like FLAC and WAV, giving users plenty of audio options.
Though old heads may recall the vintage days of MP3 players before the original Apple iPod (quite possibly the most iconic MP3 player ever), today's devices can still provide their own listening experiences while putting users more in control of their music. For anyone looking for options outside of streaming services or more traditional physical formats, a solid MP3 player may just be the way to go — and some of the prices on these items certainly help.
Surfans F20 Hi-Fi MP3 Player
Built with an ESS ES9018K2M digital-to-analog converter (DAC) known for its 32-bit dual-channel performance, the $123.99 Surfans F20 Hi-Fi MP3 player has specs that may even have audiophiles taking a second look. With 32-bit/384kHz audio decoding and native DSD128 (Direct Stream Digital) support, this DAP supports FLAC, WAV, MP3, WMA, and more. Users can also get information about their favorite tracks on the device's 2-inch wide-view thin-film transistor (TFT) LED screen.
The unit starts with a 64GB microSD card, though users can upgrade to 512GB. For connections, there's bidirectional Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless speakers or headphones, along with a 3.5mm headphone output and a 1.5V line-out for auxiliary inputs. The F20 also promises up to 10 hours of playtime with a 1500mAh lithium-ion battery, and it charges via USB-C. Users can also use the device's USB-C port to connect it to a computer, allowing it to act as an audio decoding amp.
Maintaining a 4-star rating with 5,034 reviews on Amazon, users give this one points for its smooth interface with multi-folder file structure, strong battery life, and being a good option for Hi-Res and lossless music — though good luck telling the difference sometimes. However, users note that the device isn't waterproof, and multiple users report that it's not user-friendly. Despite this, 72% of customers rate it 4 stars or higher, and it could be a good introduction for those wanting to dive deeper into high-quality audio.
JadeAudio/FiiO JM21 Hi-Res Music Player
Touting itself as the world's first portable Hi-Fi player to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor, the Amazon's Choice JadeAudio FiiO JM21 Hi-Res Music Player for $179.99 does its best to pack a lot in a device that's 13mm thick. Along with running a custom variant of Android 13, it also includes an 8-core Kryo 265 architecture that clocks up to 2.4Ghz. Another notable feature of this DAP is its dual Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs, paired with two SG Micro SGM8262 operational amplifiers, delivering a balanced output power of 700 mW.
Supporting audio formats like MP3, AAC, FLAC, WAV, WMA, OGG, and more, the JM21 has a 32GB memory storage capacity and supports microSDHC, microSDXC, and SD cards. There's also bidirectional Bluetooth 5.0 support. In terms of other connections, users can also connect this to an Apple or Windows machine to achieve sampling rates up to 384kHz at 32-bit. Thanks to Android, users can also download third-party apps such as Apple Music and FiiO's own Music app.
Looking at the 504 Amazon reviews, customers give this one 4 stars for its ability to punch above its weight class when listening through wired headsets, though users also find the Bluetooth sound quality solid. While users find it to be overall of respectable quality, some have reported issues with Bluetooth connectivity. Nonetheless, users may want to pair this one with one of the best wireless Hi-Fi headphones.
AGPTEK 32GB MP3 Player with Bluetooth
Looking at MP3 players that offer powerhouse options is great, but there's nothing wrong with eyeing simpler products as well. That's not to say the Amazon's Choice AGPTEK 32GB MP3 Player with Bluetooth is featureless, but this one may be for those who look at the price before the specs. Hey, it's definitely cheaper than some original iPods on eBay. Available in 32GB or 64GB options (expandable to 128GB with a microSD card), this one also comes with a 2.4-inch curved high-resolution screen.
Something interesting about this device is that, in addition to supporting MP3 and high-quality formats like FLAC, WAC, and WMA, it also includes FM radio, video playback, and TXT-only e-book reading. Bluetooth 5.3 support is available for wireless connections to headphones or car speakers, though users should note this device does not have Wi-Fi support. However, it does promise up to 48 hours of music playback time (6.5 hours with Bluetooth) with its 500mAh battery.
With a 4-star rating and 8,523 reviews on Amazon, users give the AGPTEK high marks for its long battery life, solid sound quality, and overall value for its price point. Though customers find the AGPTEK easy to use and navigate, some warn that the device may lock randomly. Even so, this DAP is No. 1 on Amazon's list of MP3 & MP4 Players, and the fact that the device costs less than a modern AAA gaming title makes it appealing.
Mechen M30 Hi-Fi MP3 Player
After looking at a couple of higher-end options alongside something more budget-friendly, the Amazon's Choice Mechen M30 Hi-Fi MP3 Player for $82.99 can be a nice middle ground between cost and specs. Holding a 4-star rating with 746 reviews, the big draw for this DAP is that it has DSP audio along with a double-encoding DAC, making it suitable for a variety of formats such as MP3, WAV, FLAC, and more.
Composed of an aluminum alloy shell and featuring a scroll wheel for navigation, the M30 also has a 2-inch LCD screen that displays track information and even lyrics as the music plays. The unit arrives with a 64GB SD card (expandable to 256GB), and the 1500mAh battery boasts a 2-hour charge time via USB-C alongside 25 hours of continuous play. However, it's worth noting the unit does not come with headphones, so users may want to ensure they have some (just be sure to avoid these brands), though there is a line-out option for connecting to home audio systems.
For what it's worth, a reviewer for Audiophile Heaven gave high praise to the M30's sound, particularly its midrange and bass output. Looking at Amazon reviews, users are disappointed by the lack of Bluetooth support, though high marks are given for its user-friendly interface and overall build quality. It's also worth mentioning that both customers and the reviews gave the device points for its battery life. With that said, this one may just surprise those searching for an MP3 player.
SnowSky/FiiO Echo Mini Hi-Fi Bluetooth MP3 Player
We're concluding our list with the $59.99 SnowSky/FiiO Echo Mini Hi-Fi Bluetooth MP3 Player, primarily because it's highly recommended on Reddit as a solid MP3 player for those on a budget. Despite its retro look, the device packs two DACs and supports a variety of audio formats, including WAV, FLAC, MP3, and more. There's also an IPS full-color screen, and the DAP includes a "retro-inspired" UI and button controls.
With 8GB of built-in storage, the device supports microSD cards up to 256GB. Wired connections are supported via 3.5mm and 4.4mm outputs, and there's also Bluetooth 5.3 for a reliable pair of wireless headphones. Looking at battery life, the Echo Mini promises 15 hours of listening time with its 1100mAh battery, and it charges via USB-C. For those who like to fine-tune their audio, this one supports gain adjustment and EQ tuning, plus a precise 120-step volume control. Users can even fast-forward or rewind their tracks.
According to Amazon reviews, the Echo Mini has a 4.1-star rating with 320 reviews. Customers appreciate the device's small size and overall solid sound quality. While customers do find the low price of this player a positive, several have complaints about the user interface, with one user calling it clunky. Given that it can also serve as a DAC for a computer, this may appeal to those looking for a retro style with modern amenities.
How we chose these MP3 players
When determining the devices for this list, we perused the web to see what users with actual experience have to say about these digital audio players. We also ensure that each item has at least a 4-star rating on Amazon, based on hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews. In terms of cost, we do our best to look for a variety of price points to help suit a user's budget, and we also try to find items that have something unique about them. When applicable, we also give bonus points for being an Amazon's Choice item.